Offre Emploi : Community manager – Café du Cycliste

Community manager @ Café du Cycliste

About the job

Job Title: COMMUNITY MANAGER

Reports to our Chief Marketing Officer

Location: Nice, France

Qui sommes nous ?

Café du Cycliste est né en 2009 dans un café au milieu des montagnes de la Côte d’Azur. Notre marque est spécialisée dans les vêtements de cyclisme haut de gamme, enregistrant depuis sa création une croissance à 2 chiffres. Café du Cycliste partage une culture de l’outdoor qui va au-delà des disciplines et s’exprime fortement dans l’ancrage de la marque sur la Côte d’Azur. Conscient de son environnement, Café du Cycliste sensibilise le grand public à la beauté de la nature en général, pour mieux l’inviter à la préserver : en adoptant un style de vie léger et sain, actif et au plus proche des éléments.

Pour plus d’informations sur notre entreprise et nos produits, vous pouvez visiter notre site cafeducycliste.com

Pourquoi nous avons besoin de votre aide

Nous recherchons un Community Manager expérimenté, passionné et créatif pour rejoindre notre équipe. Dans ce rôle, vous aiderez à créer, à planifier et à mettre en œuvre notre stratégie relative aux médias sociaux. Vous serez responsable à la fois d’accroître notre audience et de susciter un plus fort engagement de notre communauté sur toutes les plateformes que vous jugerez pertinentes.

Avec une expérience éprouvée en marketing numérique et une compréhension approfondie des mécanismes de chaque réseau, vous travaillerez aux côtés d’une équipe internationale de personnes réparties dans plusieurs départements, à Nice et à Londres.

Vos principales missions

• Vous développerez puis mettrez en œuvre notre stratégie de réseaux sociaux alignée sur les objectifs à court, moyen et long terme de l’entreprise.

• Vous serez responsable de la gestion de toutes les plateformes actuelles (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, LinkedIn, Strava, Komoot, Pinterest) et de décider s’il est pertinent d’aller communiquer sur d’autres plateformes.

• Vous vous tiendrez au courant des dernières pratiques et dernières technologies des médias sociaux

• Vous créerez et gérerez du contenu en ligne avec le plan d’activités commerciales. Vous travaillerez en étroite collaboration avec le rédacteur et les graphistes internes pour vous assurer que le contenu est pertinent, attrayant et innovant.

• Vous définirez les principaux KPI des médias sociaux et mesurerez le succès de chaque campagne, l’objectif étant de générer du trafic sur le site marchand.

Ce que vous pouvez apporter

• Solides compétences en communication

• Aisance à travailler à la fois de manière indépendante et au sein d’une équipe répartie entre Nice et Londres

• Désir de continuer à apprendre et volonté d’acquérir de nouvelles compétences

• État d’esprit créatif pour créer du contenu innovant

• Si vous aimez faire du vélo, cela vous aidera toujours

Ce que vous devez avoir pour réussir dans ce rôle

• Solide méthodologie pour gérer de nombreux comptes en langue française et anglaise

• Maîtrise de l’anglais

• Capacité à effectuer plusieurs tâches

• Capacité à planifier et hiérarchiser les charges de travail

• Aisance à travailler à la fois de manière indépendante et au sein d’une équipe répartie dans le monde entier

• Désir de continuer à apprendre et volonté d’acquérir de nouvelles compétences

• Les passionnés du vélo sont les bienvenus

Rémunération et avantages

• Entre 28.000 €/an et 32.000 €/an

La rémunération exacte sera fixée en fonction des compétences et de l’expérience

• Localisation à Nice (près de la gare de Riquier)

• Bonus annuel de performance de l’entreprise pouvant aller jusqu’à 1 mois de votre salaire brut

• Avantages complémentaires : horaires de travail flexibles, télétravail possible, choix de l’ordinateur, 2 kits de cyclisme complets par an, 50 % de réduction sur tous nos produits dans la limite de 1.000 €/an

N’hésitez pas à envoyer votre CV et lettre de motivation au mail suivant : rh@cafeducycliste.com

Who we are

Café du Cycliste was born in 2009 in a traditional French café nestled amongst the hills above France’s Mediterranean coast. The brand is specialized in premium high performance cycling apparel, with double digit international growth. The company is focused on creating the most positive social and environmental impact possible and on having an inclusive and transparent work environment.

We currently operate through 3 channels:

– A digital flagship delivering around the world (EU, USA, UK, ASIA)

– 2 own brand stores located in Nice & Palma de Majorca

– 30+ wholesale partners located across the globe

To get more of a flavor of who we are and what we do, visit our website: cafeducycliste.com

Where we need your help

We are looking for an experienced, passionate, and creative Community Manager to join our team. In this key role, you will help create and plan and then execute our social media strategy across multiple channels. You will be responsible for both growing our audience and driving increased engagement to build our community across all platforms.

With a proven experience in digital marketing and a deep understanding of industry standards, you will work alongside an international team of people across several departments.

What you’ll do

You will develop and then implement our social network strategy aligned with the company’s short, mid and longer term goals.

You will be responsible for managing all current platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, LinkedIn, Strava, Komoot, Pinterest) as well as deciding whether to add new and emerging platforms to the mix.

You will up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies

You will create and manage social media content aligned with commercial and marketing activity plans. You will work closely with in-house copywriter and graphic designers to ensure content is informative, appealing and innovative.

You will define the most important social media KPIs and measure the success of each campaign, as the goal is to generate web traffic, leads and revenue.

What you’ll bring

+ 2 years of experience as a Social Media Specialist or similar role.

Minimum of 1 year of experience creating social media or PR campaigns for an apparel or sports brand

Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Strava, Komoot, Pinterest and all social media best practices.

An understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics.

Experience with social media reporting and management tools

Familiarity with web design and graphics

Critical thinker and problem-solving skill.

Excellent written, presentation and verbal communication skills

In order to be successful in this role you will have the following:

Strong communication skills

Comfort working both independently and as part of a globally distributed team

Desire to continue learning and willingness to embrace new skills

A creative mindset to build innovative content

If you love riding bikes, that will always help

Base pay range

€28,000/yr – €32,000/yr

Exact compensation may vary based on skills and experience

Location in Nice (close to Riquier station)

Annual company performance bonus of up to 1 month of your gross salary

Extra benefits including: Hybrid working schedule if wanted, Flexible working hours, Choice of laptop, 2 complete cycling kits per year, 50% discount on all our products

