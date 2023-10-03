Offre Emploi : Head of Marketing – Wimbledon

We’re looking for a Head of Marketing to lead the marketing and brand vision of The Championships Wimbledon. The key objectives are to grow brand equity, consumer engagement, reach and exposure to domestic and global audiences. A key focus is to lead the creative and content development strategy and plans and drive forward the unparalleled reputation of Wimbledon.

To be successful, you will lead a team of brand, marketing, creative, digital and insight resources in-house and with key agency partners and be responsible for guiding the growth of one of the most prestigious and well-known brands within sport and entertainment. This role will work in close partnership and collaboratively with peers within broadcast, partnerships, communications, technology, retail, operations and professional tennis teams.

What you will be doing:

Marketing Functional Expertise

Development and delivery of a comprehensive brand marketing strategy to strengthen the identity of the Wimbledon brand globally.

Overall ownership of Wimbledon’s audience strategy, including development and execution of the segmentation strategy together and insight.

Oversee all marketing campaigns, from strategy to delivery including content creation across all platforms to unify the narrative of Wimbledon and grow engagement. Deliver world class creative across paid, owned and earned platforms for The Championships and year-round and enhance the value of key broadcast relationships.

Act as the brand guardian and set the global vision for growth, including geographic specific initiatives and content for year-round activity outside of The Championships. Collaborate with PR and communications team to develop content to enhance media relations.

Lead regular performance reviews and set benchmarks against other leaders in sport for those visiting Wimbledon or engaging through screens large and small.

Stakeholder Management

Establish and develop effective relationships with key broadcasters (including BBC, ESPN, Eurosport, beIN etc), and official supplier partners, (including Rolex, Ralph Lauren, Barclays, AMEX, IBM, Jaguar) focused on delivering mutual value.

Manage a portfolio of creative, media and specialist sport agencies, appointed to support in the delivery of the strategy and enhance relationships with key marketing and media technology partners, (Meta, Google, X, TikTok, Snap etc).

Financial

Budget responsibility for all areas marketing and for delivering agreed annual activity on time and to budget.

Leadership

Provide vision for the evolution of the AELTC’s overall marketing and brand strategy, Work with the relevant teams to collaborate on our communications strategy.

Provide strong and effective leadership to the team and the agencies who support campaign delivery.

Be a key member of the Marketing and Communications leadership team and undertake a leadership role on ad hoc projects as appropriate.

About You

Commercial & Business Acumen

A respected and highly capable senior marketer with a vision for the future and a proven track record in leading a brand vision for growth at a senior or departmental leadership level.

Commercially astute decision maker. Fully able to balance broad business considerations alongside the perspective of the marketing and communications function.

Demonstrable commitment, enthusiasm and a passion for quality that is the essence of the Wimbledon brand, ‘In Pursuit Of Greatness’ with a flair for creativity and innovation.

Strong knowledge and understanding of current market trends, the digital landscape and how these are relevant to AELTC, with the ability to spot and understand emerging trends.

Strategic Leadership

Leadership capabilities include, collaboration, interpersonal and communication skills alongside capacity to build strong relationships with a diverse set of peers, stakeholders, partners, and agencies.

Team leader with a passion for developing, coaching and managing those around them.

Significant experience of developing, motivating, and leading teams, to deliver effectively and efficiently with enthusiasm and discipline.

A results-driven individual, focused and committed yet courteous, respectful and responsible.

Relationship & Communication Skills

A developer of strong working relationships across the club, commercial and marketing teams, sporting bodies and beyond with experience of creating value from such relationships.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal with the capability to assimilate, interpret and communicate clearly and lead presentations to engage and excite a variety of audiences.

Comfortable within themselves so that they are genuinely at ease amongst the most senior as well as the most junior levels of the organisation.

Other Information

Experience of working in an internationally within high engagement, complex stakeholder environments within sport and / or entertainment.

The job holder should be capable of international travel, work some evenings (to attend meetings and relevant events) and occasional weekend days and will also need to work significant additional hours in the lead up to, and during, the Wimbledon Fortnight.

About Us

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships) Limited (AELTC) organises and stages The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships, widely regarded as the world’s premier tennis tournament and are home to one of the world’s most prestigious tennis clubs.

The AELTC has delivered substantial top line growth in recent years and expects that growth to continue in conjunction with an ambitious investment programme in the years ahead, including the development of a new estate Master Plan. Our success is important to us and we are guided by our key values of Heritage, Integrity, Respect and Excellence.

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici