Offre Emploi : Senior Digital Projects Officer – Chelsea FC

JOB TITLE: Senior Digital Projects Officer
DEPARTMENT: Education Team, Programmes Department, Foundation
LOCATION: Stamford Bridge (with regular delivery at educational establishments throughout the week)
CONTRACT: 35 hours per week, Monday to Friday.
DIRECT REPORTS: Digital Education Officer
Closing date: 24th October
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. In the event that we receive a large number of applications, the position may be filled before the listed closing date. To avoid missing out, please submit your application at your earliest convenience.
JOB FUNCTION: To lead, teach and deliver on behalf of Chelsea FC Foundation the innovative Digital Education projects in place, under the umbrella of Digital Blue. This will include the delivery of a range of initiatives and programmes as we develop this area of STEM provision Foundation wide.
PLAY YOUR PART (Main Responsibilities):
- Oversee the delivery of all Foundation Digital Blue projects; in line with Foundation outcomes and line management of associated officers and coordinators to ensure all elements meet required standards
- Develop and deliver further Digital Blue programme schemes to inspire participants of all targeted ages involved in the programme – which includes the creation of resources and promotional materials.
- Work collaboratively across the Foundation on our Digital Blue initiatives to identify potential service gaps, and potential for further grants to develop provision
- Work with the Schools Education Manager and Futures Manager to identify development opportunities and service gaps within existing programmes.
- Support the Philanthropic Partnerships Team and Grants Teams with approaching suitable partners and/or funders as identified to develop programme funding opportunities.
- Attend Local Strategic Partnership Meetings to raise awareness of our local provision, and then network to enhance new funding and delivery opportunities
- Coordinate and devise scheduling or the delivery of Digital Education programme, including schools based and stadium sessions
- To successfully manage relationships with participants, schools, community settings and partners as part of the programme.
- To undertake any other Foundation activities that may be required in addition to the role.
DO THE RIGHT THING (Our Expectations):
- To demonstrate and live by the club’s values; Here to Win, Be Brave, Do the Right Thing, Play Your Part, Many Teams, One Club and Proud to Be Chelsea
- To adhere to the Foundation’s policies and procedures, including Health & Safety, Financial Authorisation, Confidentiality and GDPR.
- To act as an ambassador for diversity, equality, and inclusion, and demonstrate a positive commitment by treating others fairly in line with our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Policy and reporting any acts of discrimination through appropriate channels
- To create a safe environment and act to protect all young people and vulnerable adults that are either in your care or attending club premises, and report any concerns to the Safeguarding Lead
- To report any misconduct or suspected misconduct to the HR Department
HERE TO WIN (Measures of Performance):
- To provide opportunities that are best in class and industry leading demonstrating high performance.
- To demonstrate excellent subject knowledge and provide to support to others with developing their own E&D subject knowledge.
- To be responsible for and ensure that all data, monitoring, and evaluation is captured and inputted onto data management systems.
- To be an inspiring role model, creating a safe, positive and fun environment in which to motivate and encourage children and young people to learn.
- To ensure that all digital education programmes are delivered within the budgetary constraints.
- To develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including schools, colleges, local authorities, voluntary sector organisations and other funders
- Complete and submit high quality project reports at 6-month intervals, or as and when required internally or in accordance with the needs of each funder.
- To achieve weekly and monthly targets as set out by the Skills & Learning Manager.
- To attend regular team and organisation meetings reporting key performance achievements/areas for improvement.
- To demonstrate the ability to drive and innovate new and existing opportunities individually and as part of a dynamic team.
- To have the ability to work in a confident and flexible manner, and understand the importance of private and confidential material
- Ensure success stories are captured through working with Chelsea FC Foundation/Chelsea FC media staff.
PROUD TO BE CHELSEA (Person Specification):
Qualifications:
Essential
- Relevant professional and/or academic qualifications or a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the industry sector
- Emergency Aid and Safeguarding Children Certificates
Desirable
- Level 2 or above Youth Work Qualification
- Clean Driving Licence
Experience:
Essential
- A knowledge and understanding of digital programmes and other STEM related activities.
- Experience of delivering sessions to children & young people in primary and secondary school settings.
- Experience in line-management of full-time and sessional staff members
- Ability to manage own timetable, meet multiple deadlines and work flexible hours, which may include evenings and school holidays.
- Experience of coordinating Sessional Staff & Volunteers.
Desirable
- Teaching Qualifications (PETTL / PGCE)
- Outstanding track record in developing education programmes and opportunities for groups who may be hard to reach
- Knowledge of Chelsea FC Foundation, CCO’s and Football Charity programmes
- Knowledge of PLCF and PLPFA funded projects
- Knowledge of Monitoring & Evaluation and quality assurance programmes relevant to the industry sector
- GDPR knowledge compliance
Pour postuler, c’est ici.