Offre Emploi : Senior Digital Projects Officer – Chelsea FC

JOB TITLE: Senior Digital Projects Officer

DEPARTMENT: Education Team, Programmes Department, Foundation

LOCATION: Stamford Bridge (with regular delivery at educational establishments throughout the week)

CONTRACT: 35 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

DIRECT REPORTS: Digital Education Officer

Closing date: 24th October

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. In the event that we receive a large number of applications, the position may be filled before the listed closing date. To avoid missing out, please submit your application at your earliest convenience.

JOB FUNCTION: To lead, teach and deliver on behalf of Chelsea FC Foundation the innovative Digital Education projects in place, under the umbrella of Digital Blue. This will include the delivery of a range of initiatives and programmes as we develop this area of STEM provision Foundation wide.

PLAY YOUR PART (Main Responsibilities):

Oversee the delivery of all Foundation Digital Blue projects; in line with Foundation outcomes and line management of associated officers and coordinators to ensure all elements meet required standards

Develop and deliver further Digital Blue programme schemes to inspire participants of all targeted ages involved in the programme – which includes the creation of resources and promotional materials.

Work collaboratively across the Foundation on our Digital Blue initiatives to identify potential service gaps, and potential for further grants to develop provision

Work with the Schools Education Manager and Futures Manager to identify development opportunities and service gaps within existing programmes.

Support the Philanthropic Partnerships Team and Grants Teams with approaching suitable partners and/or funders as identified to develop programme funding opportunities.

Attend Local Strategic Partnership Meetings to raise awareness of our local provision, and then network to enhance new funding and delivery opportunities

Coordinate and devise scheduling or the delivery of Digital Education programme, including schools based and stadium sessions

To successfully manage relationships with participants, schools, community settings and partners as part of the programme.

To undertake any other Foundation activities that may be required in addition to the role.

DO THE RIGHT THING (Our Expectations):

To demonstrate and live by the club’s values; Here to Win, Be Brave, Do the Right Thing, Play Your Part, Many Teams, One Club and Proud to Be Chelsea

To adhere to the Foundation’s policies and procedures, including Health & Safety, Financial Authorisation, Confidentiality and GDPR.

To act as an ambassador for diversity, equality, and inclusion, and demonstrate a positive commitment by treating others fairly in line with our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Policy and reporting any acts of discrimination through appropriate channels

To create a safe environment and act to protect all young people and vulnerable adults that are either in your care or attending club premises, and report any concerns to the Safeguarding Lead

To report any misconduct or suspected misconduct to the HR Department

HERE TO WIN (Measures of Performance):

To provide opportunities that are best in class and industry leading demonstrating high performance.

To demonstrate excellent subject knowledge and provide to support to others with developing their own E&D subject knowledge.

To be responsible for and ensure that all data, monitoring, and evaluation is captured and inputted onto data management systems.

To be an inspiring role model, creating a safe, positive and fun environment in which to motivate and encourage children and young people to learn.

To ensure that all digital education programmes are delivered within the budgetary constraints.

To develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including schools, colleges, local authorities, voluntary sector organisations and other funders

Complete and submit high quality project reports at 6-month intervals, or as and when required internally or in accordance with the needs of each funder.

To achieve weekly and monthly targets as set out by the Skills & Learning Manager.

To attend regular team and organisation meetings reporting key performance achievements/areas for improvement.

To demonstrate the ability to drive and innovate new and existing opportunities individually and as part of a dynamic team.

To have the ability to work in a confident and flexible manner, and understand the importance of private and confidential material

Ensure success stories are captured through working with Chelsea FC Foundation/Chelsea FC media staff.

PROUD TO BE CHELSEA (Person Specification):

Qualifications:

Essential

Relevant professional and/or academic qualifications or a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the industry sector

Emergency Aid and Safeguarding Children Certificates

Desirable

Level 2 or above Youth Work Qualification

Clean Driving Licence

Experience:

Essential

A knowledge and understanding of digital programmes and other STEM related activities.

Experience of delivering sessions to children & young people in primary and secondary school settings.

Experience in line-management of full-time and sessional staff members

Ability to manage own timetable, meet multiple deadlines and work flexible hours, which may include evenings and school holidays.

Experience of coordinating Sessional Staff & Volunteers.

Desirable

Teaching Qualifications (PETTL / PGCE)

Outstanding track record in developing education programmes and opportunities for groups who may be hard to reach

Knowledge of Chelsea FC Foundation, CCO’s and Football Charity programmes

Knowledge of PLCF and PLPFA funded projects

Knowledge of Monitoring & Evaluation and quality assurance programmes relevant to the industry sector

GDPR knowledge compliance

Pour postuler, c’est ici.