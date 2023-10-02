Offre Emploi : Sponsorship and Events Manager – Emirates

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced individual who will be responsible for the broad planning and overall management of sponsorships and events activities, working closely with the Managers Marketing Communications (MMCs) to ensure alignment with commercial and brand objectives, and with the Marketing Operations team from an execution perspective. Ensure delivery of high quality results and maximum return on investment.

What you will do:

Build and maintain strong relationships with sponsorship partners and internal stakeholders, in order to identify and leverage opportunities available within contracts to maximize impact within assigned EK Group business units.

Work closely with the Global Brand team to ensure that potential opportunities are identified and maximized from a global brand perspective.

Provide information on events and sponsorships (contracts, benefits and opportunities) to CCMB market, regional and global teams to help identify how sponsorships and events can help deliver the overall CCMB objectives and utilize opportunities available within contracts.

Manage the teams execution of events and in-stadium sponsorships activities in line with market or global briefs and plans. Ensure the teams are working with local market teams and agencies to deliver events and sponsorships activities on time and within budget.

Ensure that all sponsorships and events hospitality are executed to a high standard, ensuring alignment with Emirates brand.

Manage the calendar of sponsorships and events across the year, sharing this with MMCs and the Global Brand Team in order to maximise utilisation of opportunities to support marketing objectives.

Verify and approve all invoices (within Delegate of Authority limits). Create and maintain records of invoices paid.

Manage and continuously improve the performance of the Sponsorships and Events team, with the goal of creating and maintaining a high performing team.

Provide direction, guidance and approvals to team on sponsorships and events they are managing in accordance with global and regional strategies, as well EK Group requirements. Provide hands on support to the team of Specialists where required, and allocate workload distribution across the team.

Ensure cross-collaboration and best practice sharing within Sponsorship and Events team.

Coordinate the contractual process of sponsorships partners (sports and non-sports), ensuring comprehensive feedback and involvement is sought from MMCs and other stakeholders across CCMB. This covers reviews and evaluations, benefit negotiations and agreements engagement with P&L, and ensuring contractual liabilities and responsibilities are delivered by both parties

The job might be for you if you have:

Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent). Degree preferably in Marketing or equivalent or in a relevant field.

8 year’s experience in Marketing management in a multinational company handling sponsorships and events

You’ll have an edge if you have:

Excellent communication skills in order to build relationships and manage the expectations of sponsorship partners and multiple stakeholders internally.

Strong contract negotiation skills, with the ability to problem solve and make decisions quickly and independently.

The ability to work independently, prioritise and time-manage whilst working on several projects simultaneously and under tight deadlines.

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici