Offre Emploi : SVP, Venues and Infrastructure – LA28

The Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games will be hosted in Los Angeles, California in 2028, returning to the United States for the first time in over 30 years. 2028 will be the first time LA hosts the Paralympic Games, creating an opportunity to expand awareness, understanding and inclusion of people with disabilities.

LA28, the organizers for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, is on a mission to create an unparalleled Games experience for athletes, fans, partners, our community and our people. Our vision is to collectively create what’s next through sport, community and the power of our differences.

The 2028 Olympics and Paralympics will represent LA and leverage the strength of our community’s diversity and creativity as we collectively work to design a Games that we all want to be a part of. We do this by focusing on people and by inviting everyone into the story of the LA28 Games.

The LA28 organizing committee is an independent, non-profit organization that is privately funded and governed by a board of directors.

Our Vision is to collectively create what’s next by harnessing sport, community and the power of our differences. Our Mission is to create an unparalleled Paralympic and Olympic Games for athletes, fans, partners, our community and our people.

Values and Behaviors:

Optimism – Embody a positive, enthusiastic, and solution-oriented attitude in everything we do; challenge the status quo, inspire and support one another to achieve our best; have our eyes on the future and believe we can make a meaningful impact

Integrity – We communicate openly and honestly, listen, and respectfully value multiple perspectives; we do what we say and are accountable for everything we do; we do the right thing, always. Even when it isn't easy

Excellence – We hold ourselves to the highest standard and expectations; we live our values and truths and persevere through challenges; we are continuous learners and adapt and pivot with speed to meet changing needs

Inclusion – We seek to represent, include, empower and level the playing field; our work reflects the communities we serve and the world in which we live; we leverage our platforms to bring awareness to issues relevant to who we are

Co-Creation – We are authors of a shared story. Everyone contributes their unique voice to our shared mission; we share pride in our accomplishments and ownership of our shortcomings

Boldness – We embrace creativity, courage and outside-the-box thinking; we are unafraid to take risks, explore unconventional solutions, and learn from the process; we are innovators, disruptors, and challengers of the status quo

SVP, Infrastructure Delivery

The Games Planning & Delivery group aims to deliver the most seamless, innovative, and engaging Games experience ever for all athletes, fans, partners, and the community. The Games Planning & Delivery team is organized in key areas: Venue Management, Infrastructure Delivery, and Games Operations. The Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Delivery will sit within the Games Planning and Delivery leadership team and report to the Chief Operating Officer.

An experienced Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Delivery will provide coordinated leadership of multiple integrated functions focused on a coordinated delivery of critical infrastructure and services – Venue Infrastructure, Energy, Broadcast & Press Operations, and Accessibility. This role will lead all aspects of the infrastructure program, ensuring coordinated leadership for all infrastructure planning across multiple functions. In this role, the Senior Vice President will be responsible for refining and delivering the strategy for infrastructure delivery during the Games; leading and managing multiple functional areas; identifying shared resources and coordinated strategies for infrastructure delivery; overseeing large contracts for professional services and commodity supply, with a specific emphasis on rental commodities; and integrating key activities across all other functional areas. A successful Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Delivery will be highly operational with demonstrated technical capabilities and strategic leadership; they will be someone with a proven record of translating values and goals from multiple internal and external stakeholders into bold, actionable, and realizable plans.

Internally at LA28, this role will work in close coordination with cross-functional leadership across all aspects of games planning and delivery as well as broader LA28 functional areas requiring infrastructure, energy, and broadcast services. This role will have accountability to the chief executives and must ensure that all planning, scheduling and deliverables remain on track for the infrastructure program and key stakeholder services for operational partners, including the IOC, IPC, Olympic Broadcast Services, and IOC Press Services. The Senior Vice President will need to provide leadership support and oversight to all Event Operational Planning (EOP) workstreams and milestones, working alongside the leads for each functional area (Venue Infrastructure, Energy, Accessibility, Broadcast & Press Operations).

Externally, this role will be expected to build relationships with key stakeholders and suppliers, who will integrate into the infrastructure delivery – including contracted professional services, temporary power providers, commodity suppliers, and construction delivery trades. The Senior Vice President will ultimately be responsible for developing, overseeing and managing the coordinated delivery models for all aspects of the infrastructure program at all major competition and non-competition venues.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Leadership & People Management

Lead the development and implementation of the Infrastructure department’s strategic direction, aligned with the Games Planning & Delivery priorities and LA28’s objectives around operational reliability, sustainability, fiscal responsibility

Oversee and manage the integrated organizational structure of Venue Infrastructure, Energy, Broadcast Operations, and Accessibility, including oversight and issue resolution for major contracts with key professional service providers

Manage a clear growth plan for the department from present through Games-time.

Prepare and manage the budget for this integrated infrastructure team, ensuring efficient use of shared resources where possible and create

Venue Development & Integrated Operational Planning

Collaborate across GPD and the LA28 organization to deliver key milestones that are related to or have implications to infrastructure planning

Support the Heads of Venue Infrastructure, Energy, Broadcast and Accessibility in cross-functional planning efforts to help balance operational needs with budgetary and delivery model considerations – serve as the primary infrastructure representative for issue and decision resolution with Games Planning & Delivery leadership

In partnership with Venue Infrastructure team, develop the strategy for the design and implementation of all temporary infrastructure installations and commodities

In partnership with Energy team, develop the strategy for design and implementation of temporary power installations to enable all temporary overlay and operations

In partnership with Broadcast team, manage the implementation of all broadcast requirements and support stakeholder management of the Olympic Broadcast Service (OBS) and all media rights holders (MRHs) from design through delivery

Develop risk management policies to ensure necessary safe, reliable and financially responsible infrastructure throughout the Games.

Identify cost saving opportunities through design, optimization of user requirements and use of alternative technologies as appropriate.

Partner with Sustainability to set energy sustainability goals and metrics and identify opportunities to maximize renewable energy sources.

Program Management & Delivery

Ensure a coordinated program management approach to all areas of infrastructure planning and delivery – supporting the integration across design, procurement, scheduling, contract management, and construction delivery for architecture, overlay, technical services, power, and broadcast operations

Drive the development and execution of an infrastructure delivery model and construction management approach – developing a clear sourcing strategy across all competition and non-competition venues and a plan for supplier integration

Oversee the selection of construction management partners and drive the implementation of the infrastructure delivery model, including all activities from site prep to implementation and ultimate decommissioning across all venue sites

Stakeholder Management

Provide leadership level support for key Olympic and Paralympic stakeholder relations and meeting, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Olympic Broadcast Service [OBS]

Partner with local stakeholders and delivery partners to identify opportunities to accelerate investment in the region’s infrastructure in alignment with goals of the City

Support key forums with other external partners, including but not limited to the City of Los Angeles and other Venue Cities, transportation partners, security partners, Games Operations delivery partners, etc.

Position Requirements:

Background & Qualifications:

Minimum 20+ years of experience in overlay and infrastructure management

Experience in temporary infrastructure delivery for large-scale events

Fluency in laws, regulations, guidelines, and best practices governing overlay build

Ability to oversee a complex, comprehensive venue program at a rapid pace, have cross-functional and/or cross-organizational experience, and a can-do attitude

Proven track record of fostering, building, and maintaining relationships with key external and internal stakeholders

Ability to communicate at all levels of the internal organization and external stakeholders

Demonstrated operational expertise with experience overseeing technical teams

Self-starter with experience in defining tasks, seeking feedback, and evolving work

An excitement for the committee’s mission of building the best Olympic and Paralympic Games, while thinking differently all along the way

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

Demonstrated knowledge of the impact of sustainable infrastructure

Relationships and experience with key suppliers across major infrastructure commodities; strong knowledge of the key players preferred

Not afraid to roll up the sleeves when needed

Ability to roll with the transitional nature of the organization as it grows and establishes itself over the next 4 years

Education:

Bachelor’s degree required

Submission Requirements:

Resume

The annual base salary range for this position is $280,000.00 – $320,000.00. The pay scale provided is the range that LA28 reasonably expects to pay as starting base compensation for this role. All LA28 compensation remains subject to final determination based on individual candidate qualifications, experience, or other reasonable criteria consistent with LA28’s operational business needs and applicable law.

LA28 does not provide relocation assistance.

