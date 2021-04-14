Offre de Stage : Project Manager Assistant – Haute Route Group (Gravel Epic)

GRAVEL EPIC PART OF HAUTE ROUTE GROUP

Haute Route Group is looking for a trainee for 6 months to work across all the Gravel Epic events and support the Operations department on Haute Route events with a primary responsibility for supporting Gravel Epic development.

We need someone fluent in French and English (verbal/written). Good knowledge of Microsoft programmes is essential and especially Excel.

Internship location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland

Internship duration: 5-6 months, from mid-May 2021 to end of October 2021

POST DETAILS

The Gravel Epic Project Managers Assistant will be working across the following events:

– Gravel Epic Marrakesh 2021

– Gravel Epic Switzerland 2021

– Possibly other events

The role will encompass the following tasks on Gravel Epic projects:

– Be a point of liaison between the various group product teams (Haute Route, Gravel Epic, Race Across France, GFNS) to that information can be shared on a daily basis between the Gravel Epic team and the rest of the group for effective operational management.

– Assist with the Internal Coordination for the different Gravel Epic events (hotel bookings, car rentals, production of staff roadbook)

– Manage the daily liaison with potential on-event short term contractors (production of contract, communications, organisation of transportation to the event, etc.)

– Assist with the production of event branding

– Manage the Gravel Epic storage: develop the inventory file, keep a well-organized storage before and after each event, and maintain the good level of supplies

– Support the setup, transfers and the pack up of events, including loading and unloading containers on lorries and container kit during events

– Attend events to be on-site support to the Operations team to deliver a participant experience to high level

– Provide ongoing feedback to the project team for improvements, suggestions and ideas for Gravel Epic and it’s operation

– The role will also contain some punctual support (same tasks as described before) to the Operations team on the Haute Route events.

This list is not exhaustive and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

Note: This role requires travel to national and international events.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATIONS

– Fluent in French and English

– An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially cycling

– Excellent organisational skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to work alone autonomously and as part of a team

– Willingness to learn

– Source of proposals to improve processes

– Flexible approach to problem solving

– Ability to remain effective and calm whilst working under pressure

– A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

– Ability to work on-site at events throughout the contract

– Excellent database skills

– Good knowledge of Microsoft programmes is essential and especially Excel (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

– Driving Licence Mandatory

TERMS FOR THE ROLE

– Applicants MUST have a University/School agreement such as “convention de stage” during the entire duration of the internship

– Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

– Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

– Benefits: Haute Route Group sponsor the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland).

– Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

– Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current policies.

HOW TO APPLY

Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/resume, detail which intern role you are applying for, confirm your nationality/work permit status and tell us a little bit about you:

Give us an example of a time when you demonstrated your team spirit attitude

– What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs are you involved in?

– Applicants without a School Agreement will not be considered.