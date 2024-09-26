Offre Emploi : International Business Development Coordinator – UFC

Who We Are

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation through entertainment agency WME; sports operations and advisory, event management, media production and distribution, and brand licensing through IMG; live event experiences and hospitality through On Location; full-service marketing through global cultural marketing agency 160over90; and sports data and technology through IMG ARENA and OpenBet. Endeavor is also the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE.

The Role And What You’ll Do

The Global Partnership Coordinator, International supports the Global Partnerships sales team by continuously developing and refining internal partnership sales processes and workflow. This position will also assist the broader sales team through their researching and prospecting of new sponsorship brands and opportunities around the world.

As a Global Partnerships Coordinator, you will need to provide exceptional support and service to each of the key sales team and assist with sponsorship proposals. This position will also be responsible for the coordination and execution of creative ideation sessions with various team members and ensure the quality and creativity of global proposals are up to standard. This role will be an integral part of ongoing global sales discussions and conversion of prospects into commercial opportunities for the UFC.

Provides exceptional account management skills, including execution of clear workflow and planning documents. Builds key relationships internally and understands the priorities of the business.

Supports and works closely with various team members to execute creative brainstorm sessions with key sales leads for new business proposals.

Supports each of the international sales leads where needed with research and analysis on key categories, market updates and general sponsorship landscape knowledge.

Supports each of the key internal departments at UFC Headquarters and regularly updates the sales team on timings and deadlines.

Collaborates across the Global Partnerships team for partner approvals and timings.

Lead Generation – responsible for researching and collating new prospects / targets and contact information of relevant decision maker. Working with regional head on outreach and securing introductory call

Tracks all global proposals with a weekly chart to plan resources accordingly.

Manages the UFC sales CRM as well as other operational systems.

Ability to travel internationally if needed and also work international hours when needed.

You Have These

3+ years experience in client servicing, advertising or sponsorship.

Strong organizational and reporting skills.

Experience of working in an international business environment is highly desired

Exceptional research and analytical skills

Communicates effectively in meetings, presentations, e-mails, calls, etc.

Problem solving mindset: ability to analyze risks, manage issues and find solutions.

Ability to identify business opportunities and bring creativity to commercial discussions.

How We Work

Endeavor is at the center of sports, media, entertainment, and fashion and is a largely relationship-based business. To foster an environment of collaboration, develop our future talent, and build on relationships across leadership, peers, and teams, we work from the office 5 days per week. We see immeasurable value internally and throughout the core of the businesses we support.

Don’t meet every single requirement? We are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, authentic workplace, so if you’re excited about this role but your past experience doesn’t align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles.

Endeavor unites and brings people together in our love of sport, culture, and entertainment. We understand this can only be accomplished when we lead with a lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. As a global company that drives culture, we strive to reflect the world’s diverse voices.

Endeavor is an equal opportunities employer and encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, or religion or belief.

Lieu : Londres

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici