Offre de Stage : Brand Marketing – EA SPORTS FC

EA SPORTS FC Brand Marketing Intern

Contract: Internship (Temporary – 6 months)

Location: Lyon, France

Work Model: Hybrid

Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in interactive entertainment. We develop and deliver games, content and online services across platforms. We have a broad portfolio of brands that span the most popular genres.

We exist to Inspire the World to Play. We create extraordinary new game experiences for our millions of players everywhere by bringing together talented people that combine creativity, innovation, and passion. Our mission is to attract and grow a more diverse employee base through the cultivation of our early talent pipeline to shape EA’s teams, culture and products. Within Europe, we create an overall enriching experience, empowering interns and graduates with the sense that « EA is where I want to be ».

The Challenge Ahead

You will work as part of the brand marketing & communication team based in our Lyon office. This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience working in an international company within the video games industry.

Responsibilities:

Support the Marketing team in daily operations: Brand Activation, Partnership & Community

Work on multiple marketing material adaptation

Marketing translations across all EA SPORTS portfolio

Adaptation of advertising campaigns: TV, Online, Radio and Print across all EA SPORTS portfolio

Adaptation of packaging, product sheets, metadaform and the marketing deck for the French market across all EA SPORTS portfolio

Participation in the preparation of briefs for the agencies (PR, talents, creative production), analysis and implementation of the recommendations

Work on PR activities: Review our localized official press communications materials across all EA SPORTS portfolio (FC, PGA, Madden, NHL) on average 50 per year + Share information and assets with our agencies

Work on Communities activities: collaborate with the French community manager to prep and share relevant information and assets on our owned media channels

Participation in clubs’ partnerships management

Coordination with the departments involved in the product lifecycle (Brand Marketing, Legal, Sales, Retail and Development Studio)

Coordination of our EA SPORTS stocks/merchandising platform

Implement contests, partnerships, promotions and consumer events or press

Track, monitor and manage the marketing brand performances of our local brand activations across the entire lifecycle of our campaign (campaign highlights)

Qualifications:

Available to start a full-time internship from January 2025.

Eligible to work in Lyon, France, without the need for visa/relocation support

Currently enrolled in a Business School or University course +5, with a desired specialisation in Marketing (not a graduate)

Fluent French and business level English (the assignment includes frequent and regular exchanges with European marketing teams and development teams at the studio)

Desired Skills:

Passion and knowledge of sport and football

Interest in entertainment, influence and video game industry

Knowledge of the main social media platforms

Proficient use of Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Photoshop skills or other popular creative software is beneficial

Team player

Take your career to the next level – apply now!

Submit an up-to-date CV along with a cover letter in English which explains why you would like to complete your internship with Electronic Arts and what interests you in this specific role.

