Offre Emploi : MotoGP communications team member – Dorna Sports

MotoGP™ communications team member

MotoGP™ is the most exciting sport on earth, with the 22 best riders competing on purpose-built motorcycles at more than 360km/h.

MotoGP™ commercial rights holder Dorna Sports is an international sports management, marketing, and media company. We manage MotoGP™ many of the leading motorcycle racing championships on the planet. And we’re hiring!

Job description:

We are looking for a new team member with drive, passion, talent, and knowledge to join our communications department.

We want someone with a passion for motorsport and an eye for detail who wants to learn and grow within the role.

Our new team member will cover a range of different content and communications tasks, primarily comprising written web content and communications material for MotoGP™ and our other championships.

The role includes weekend work and is based in our office in Barcelona, Spain.

Our winning candidate will have:

Outstanding level of written English

Excellent attention to detail

Passion for MotoGP™ and motorsport

Bachelor’s degree OR relevant experience

Creativity and a desire to learn

The ability to work proactively in a fast-paced environment

The right to work in the EU

There is no minimum professional experience required, just maximum commitment. Does that sound like you? Send us your cover letter and CV to find out.

