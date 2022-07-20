Offre de Stage : Events & Communication Assistant – Top Five Management

Top Five is a global leading athletes and events management agency in the tennis industry. Currently representing over 30 players, from junior to top level, such as Elina Svitolina, Ons Jabeur or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Top Five is also specialized in junior Tennis Events management across 3 continents.

We are looking for an Events & Communication Assistant:

MISSION

> Event planning;

> Communication strategy and campaign;

> Logistic support and organizational responsibilities;

> Content creation and community management of the social medias accounts of the events;

> Website management;

> Commercialization, creation and management of the sponsorship activations;

> Off-line communication supports.

REQUIREMENTS

> Communication or Business School;

> English & French (written and spoken);

> Strong writing skills (French and English);

> Ability to work on website environment (wordpress, SEO, metrics, analytics);

> Organized and responsible.

PROFILE

> Creative and dynamic;

> Willing to work on flexible hours (international events);

> Hands on graphic design is highly appreciated (Adobe);

> Passionate about sports.

CONDITIONS

Contract: Internship

Salary: Internship

Starting date: ASAP

Location: Boulogne Billancourt (92100)

Please send CV and motivation letter at: job@topfivemanagement.net