Offre Emploi : Communications and PR Manager – DAZN France

Are you passionate and knowledgeable about sport? Are you a PR and Communications expert, connected with media in France? Then read on…

As an experienced Communications & PR Manager you will deliver our external communications/PR strategy in France. Passionate, with a deep understanding of sports in France and well connected, you are equipped and excited to drive our consumer comms strategy. You understand how the press works and what is important for French sports fans.

You know how to deliver PR campaigns, events and to run a press office function in a way that resonates with different segments of the media. Your experience enables you to tell our story and drive awareness, coverage, and subscriptions. You are experienced at managing agencies and will have run successful initiatives for a major brand or sports property either in-house or at an agency.

You can make smart decisions, even when faced with ambiguity. You can articulate what you are – and are not – trying to do. You are a good listener and a real doer and are able to multi-task and work at a fast pace.

This role will be based in France.

Key Responsibilities:

Support the France CEO to establish & continuously evolve our PR strategy in France (mostly consumer with some corporate communications)

Develop and maintain relationships with local, national, and regional media

Identify opportunities, generate ideas for media coverage, and pitch them to appropriate media outlets

Research and write media releases, statements, press material, press kits, presentations and briefing materials for spokespeople

Plan and implement press conferences, speaker opportunities and media hosting events

Manage PR agencies and other related agencies

Manage crisis and issues with key stakeholders

Monitor, track and report on our own PR activities as well as the competitive landscape

You’ll have:

Excellent general sports knowledge, news sense and editorial planning.

Proven experience working with agencies, internal teams and Exec level.

Experience across press, sport, showbiz, political and cultural circles in France.

Experience in launching new or innovative products and services, ideally within an international environment balancing global strategy and local market needs.

Previous experience working as a digital journalist.

Proven ability in measuring performance against audience targets & analysing competitors.

Partnership management skills: you will need to develop close working relationships with local representatives in the market.

Ability to thrive in a fast paced, and collaborative international environment with a unique culture (we have a start-up mentality whilst being part of a global organisation)

French language skills to a native level and outstanding standard of written/spoken English and good presentation skills.

4-8 years PR and Communications experience.

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici