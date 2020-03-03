Offre Emploi : Junior Sales Executive – OC Sport (Haute Route)

JOB DETAILS:

This position will generate entry sales (mainly via groups, corporate or teams) as well as partnership opportunities.

ENTRY SALES MISSIONS:

Build a database of existing and potential customers.

Develop and manage relationships with both new and existing customers.

Create a strong B2B network to accelerate business growth.

Create and sell group packages for Corporates in major cities.

Prospect & close new sales.

Attending major industry events (Gran Fondo, conference, shows…).

Be an ambassador for the Haute Route Brand.

Provide regular update and reports to the Management team.

SPONSORSHIP SALES:

Develop strategies to leverage the representative networks of Haute Route partners/sponsors.

Sales generation by developing existing accounts and prospecting for new partners.

Manage the entire sponsorship sales process from prospecting to deal closing.

Use creative thinking, research and benchmark to constantly refresh and improve OC Sport value proposition for sponsors.

Act as the go-to contact for difficult enquiries, troubleshooting, and key commercial-related decisions.

Expected Work Flow:

60% – Entry Sales

40% – Sponsorship prospection

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION:

Minimum of 2 years in a similar role.

Be a sales hunter, ie pro-actively engage with prospects and close deals

Excellent communication skills: ability to lead projects and build sustainable relationships

Strong understanding of the cycling sport industry and the Haute Route Brand

Able to demonstrate a knowledge and passion for the brand and cycling

Happy to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Self-starter with a drive to achieve results.

Well organised, with strong planning & time management skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work well as a part of a team in a fast moving environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Confident public speaker with strong presentation skills.

Fluent English speaker – French desirable.

Travel Required:

10% travel required (Both international and domestic).

HOW TO APPLY

Your application must be in English, include a CV/resume, detail which intern role you are applying for, confirm your nationality/work permit status.

Email your application to: careers-ch@ocsport.com