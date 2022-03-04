Offre Emploi : Product Line Manager Padel – Babolat

Within the Marketing Padel team and under the responsibility of the Business Leader Padel, the Product Line Manager (PLM) is responsible for offering for sale a range of products/services that meet the expectations and needs of customers, in line with brand’s positioning and the sport’s strategy.

She/He is responsible for the performance of the global offer for which she/he is in charge, the profitability, the complete life cycle of the products / services.

Thus, the PLM will manage the structuring projects of her/his category and will be in charge of defining the corresponding marketing plan.

The main missions of the Product Line Manager (PLM) will be :

Construction of ranges, marketing plan and product mix

Definition of product positioning

Writing briefs for product/service development and packaging & cosmetics briefs

Participation in the innovation process to guarantee the consumer approach

Definition of ranges (depth, width) and product mixes while ensuring compliance with the « target cost price » during product development. Jointly with the trade-marketing managers, the PLM proposes recommendations by country

Monitoring and management of product and range performance, through panels surveys or internal data

Implementation of ad hoc studies in order to monitor the performance, understand the objectives for performance monitoring and corrective measures

Management of global schedules

In collaboration with the development and market activation teams, he/she leads the management of these development projects, to guarantee the achievement of milestones. He/she assesses the risks of each project, identifies alternative plans, suggests and integrates preventive and/or corrective actions

Participation in quality issues

Participation in the deployment of quality projects related to customer satisfaction

Product lifecycle management

Ensuring the SKU management; participation in the review of sell-in sales forecasts, management of the end of life of products in collaboration with the sales teams

Ensure the transmission of product information internally

Providing clear and up-to-date product/service information in the various internal product information systems (specifications, ERP/Orliweb information, dashboards, price list, product sheets )

Ensure training and presentation of products

The profile required for the position :

Graduate from a master degree in business school or equivalent, specialization in marketing, you have a minimum of 7 years experience in product marketing ideally within a company that markets consumer goods.

You master the marketing positioning and the product-mix approach. You have notions of marketing studies.

You know how to work in transversal mode and in a multicultural environment, have experience in project management and associated tools (Ex. GANTT).

You are fluent in Spanish and English, which is required for the position.

An affinity with technical products, particularly in the world of sport, will be appreciated.

Organization, rigour, excellent communication, ability to analyze and synthesize, and creativity will be assets to succeed in this position.

Join Babolat !

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici

Lieu : Madrid (Espagne)