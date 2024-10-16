Offre Emploi : Senior Sports Business Consultant, Digital Strategy – LaSource

Senior Sports Business Consultant – Digital Strategy

Contract type: Full-time

Company: LaSource

About LaSource: LaSource is a premier sports consulting agency with a global presence, serving leagues, broadcasters, and tech companies in the dynamic world of professional sports. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing top-tier consulting services to help our clients navigate the ever-evolving sports industry landscape. With offices in the vibrant cities of Ghent, Paris, and Bordeaux and the flexibility of remote work, LaSource offers a unique opportunity for experienced professionals to join a passionate team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

Job Description: LaSource seeks an experienced and dynamic Sports Business Consultant to join our team. The ideal candidate will bring at least 5 years of relevant experience, with at least 3 years inside a premium consulting firm. This individual should have a track record of delivering outstanding results and a deep understanding of professional sports. As a Sports Business Consultant, you will work closely with our clients, leveraging your expertise to provide strategic advice and solutions that drive success in the sports industry.

Key Responsibilities:

● Collaborate with clients to understand their unique challenges and objectives within the sports industry.

● Apply analytical problem-solving skills to develop innovative solutions and strategies.

● Execute client-facing work, building and maintaining strong relationships with our clients and partners.

● Manage projects effectively, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget.

● Provide in-depth insights and recommendations to improve client operations and achieve business goals.

● Utilize excellent skills in software such as Excel and PowerPoint (or similar) to create data-driven reports and presentations.

● Stay up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices to drive client success.

● Manage multiple and complex projects with diversified deliverables, for a diverse portfolio of clients, from technology to media and sports organisations.

Qualifications:

● At least 3 years of experience within a premium consulting firm working in strategy and/or digital

● Strong network and/or experience in professional sports is a significant asset.

● Excellent knowledge of English (ENG); and additional languages (German or Spanish) are a plus.

● Diligent work ethic with a dynamic and commercial mindset.

● Proven experience in project management.

● Desire and capabilities to manage a team

● Exceptional analytical and problem-solving abilities.

● Strong presentation skills, both in preparation and delivery

● Excellent with Excel/spreadsheets

● Experience with running workshops is a plus

What We Offer:

● A competitive salary package based on experience

● A collaborative and innovative work environment.

● Opportunities for professional growth and development.

● Encouragement of responsibility and initiative.

● A culture that values curiosity and motivation.

● The chance to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry.

● The opportunity to work in vibrant cities: Ghent, Paris, and Bordeaux.

How to Apply:

If you are an experienced and motivated professional who meets our qualifications and is eager to take on responsibility, show initiative, and grow with LaSource, we encourage you to apply by submitting your CV and Cover Letter to david@lasource.io and leander@lasource.io

Location Options:

This position can be based in Ghent, Paris, Bordeaux, or performed partly remote, providing flexibility for the right candidate.

Join LaSource and be part of a dedicated team that helps shape the future of sports consulting. We look forward to welcoming a new consultant who shares our commitment to excellence and our enthusiasm for the world of professional sports.

LaSource is an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.