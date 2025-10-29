Offre Emploi : Sustainability Data Analyst – FIA

This role will play a key part in the development and implementation of the FIA Sustainability Strategy. The primary focus will be to support carbon data collection from internal and external stakeholders and to collaborate with technological partners on the development of a comprehensive carbon footprint reporting tool. This tool will serve both internal teams and FIA Members and will actively contribute to the digitalisation of the FIA’s sustainability impact management system.

This position is ideally suited to a candidate with a strong understanding of sustainability principles and proven experience in data management, particularly in relation to decarbonisation roadmaps and sustainability reporting.

MISSIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Co-design, co-develop, and continuously enhance a carbon footprint calculation tool with technological partners, quantifying emissions across Scopes 1-3.

Collect, structure, and analyse sustainability-related data (CO₂ emissions, energy, water, waste, supply chain indicators).

Support the integration of the carbon tool into existing digital platforms, including the Environmental Accreditation Programme.

Develop dashboards, reports, and visualisations to communicate key sustainability indicators and progress toward Net Zero objectives.

Ensure data accuracy and compliance with recognised sustainability reporting frameworks (GRI, CDP, CSRD, ISO 14001/20121).

Contribute to Life Cycle Assessments (LCA), carbon footprint calculations, and circularity assessments.

Collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, procurement, operations, and external partners to standardise data collection.

Train internal teams and stakeholders on the tool’s functionalities and methodology.

Identify trends, risks, and opportunities using data analysis and support the integration of AI for smart reporting.

PROFILE:

Master’s degree in sustainability or environmental management or data analytics.

Minimum 3 years of experience in sustainability data management, ESG analysis, with proven experience in carbon footprinting, LCA, and decarbonisation strategies.

Deep understanding of carbon accounting (Scopes 1-3), LCA methodologies (e.g., SimaPro, GaBi), and ESG/sustainability reporting frameworks (GRI, CDP, CSRD, GHG Protocol, ISO 14001/20121).

Strong data management and analysis skills, with proficiency in visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau) and the ability to translate complex data into actionable insights for diverse stakeholders.

Results-oriented with strong organisational skills, comfortable working in an international environment, and a genuine enthusiasm for sustainability in sport and mobility.

Fluent in English; French proficiency and/or another language is an advantage.

This position is based at the FIA offices in Paris.