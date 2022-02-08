Offre de Stage : Digital Marketing – Mizuno (Rotterdam)

Lieu : Rotterdam

About the job

Based on the EMEA strategy, you will help assist the digital team in various areas such as content creation, customer journey and community management. Next to the day-to-day business there is plenty of room for developing your own ideas for activation on our website and Social Media channels. You will work closely with specialists from the EMEA Marketing and E-commerce teams as well as all local marketing teams in the EMEA region to safeguard the overall strategy.

Here’s what you will be responsible for

Working closely with the Digital Marketing Coordinator and Social Media Marketeer, report to the Sr. Digital Marketer.

Respond to comments and questions we get on all our social media outlets in line with Mizuno’s brand values.

Develop new ideas to drive more traffic to our website and new formats we can use to increase our social footprint.

Assist in retouching or reworking content for our digital outlets such as our website, newsletter, and social media channels.

Keep our content management platform up to date containing all the assets for the past, current and coming seasons.

Assist in keeping the Digital Marketing calendar up to date and map all the sport events for the relevant categories we are active in.

Support in working with our influencers and reshare relevant content from the teams and athletes we sponsor.

Analyze the campaigns we run on all the digital touchpoints and come up with suggestions to continuously improve.

About you

Currently studying a relevant Higher education / University degree in Marketing, Communications or Commercial Business or similar.

Available as soon as possible for a minimum of 4 months

Based in the Rotterdam area.

Hands-on person who is eager to learn new things.

Experience in working with Photoshop/InDesign is a plus.

Masters the English language, written is key.

Experienced and interested in Online Marketing.

Positive mind-set and always on the look-out for solutions.

Passionate about sports.

Nice to have

• Experience/Passion about graphic design.

• Feels at home working with digital programs.

What we have to offer

A dynamic role within a successful and established global performance sports brand.

Room for showcasing talent and personal development.

International work environment with nice colleagues from around the world

Being part of a group of people who are working towards the same goal: grow the brand as big as possible, without losing the high-quality standards and philosophy of Mizuno!

