Offre de Stage : Project Coordinator Assistant – Haute Route (The Ironman Group)

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races.

The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with more than 235 events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance (www.advance.com), a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

For the Haute Route & Gravel Epic brands (Lausanne area, Switzerland) owned by the IRONMAN Group, we are actively looking for a highly motivated, fluent French and English speaking project coordinator assistant.

Internship, Project Coordinator Assistant (m/f/d)

The Operations Department is looking for a trainee for 6 months to work across all the European Haute Route & Gravel Epic events with a primary responsibility for supporting all Internal Coordination missions. This role requires travel to national and international events.

Key Responsibilities

The Haute Route Project Managers Assistant will be working across the following events:

• Haute Route Alpe d’Huez 2022

• Haute Route Pyrenees 2022

• Haute Route Alps 2022

• Haute Route Dolomites 2022

• Haute Route Davos 2022 or Gravel Epic Switzerland 2022

• Possibly other events

The role will encompass the following tasks:

• Assist with the Internal Coordination for the different Haute Route and Gravel Epic European events:

o hotel bookings

o rooming list production

o car rentals

o daily liaison with temporary staff (expenses, contracts, arrival, etc.)

• Assist with the production of internal shared documents

• Assist with the preparation of presentations, staff roadbooks, printing and postage

• Attend events to be on-site support to the event Project Coordinator

• Occasionally assist the Project Coordinator with some additional tasks related to the host venue relationship and local specificities

• Other Project Assistant tasks when required.

Skills and competencies

• Applicants MUST have a University/School agreement such as “convention de stage” during the entire duration of the internship

• Fluent in French and English (verbal/written) preferred and ideally in Italian and/or Swiss German

• Good knowledge of Microsoft programmes is essential and especially Excel (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

• An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially cycling

• Excellent organisational skills and communication skills

• Ability to work alone autonomously and as part of a team

• Willingness to learn and source of proposals to improve processes

• Flexible approach to problem solving

• Ability to remain effective and calm whilst working under pressure

• A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

• Ability to work on-site at events throughout the contract

• Excellent database skills

• Driving Licence Mandatory

What we offer

• As an employee of The IRONMAN Group you can expect to work with an ambitious and sport orientated company. You will work with a team in an international environment. Our focus is the organization of high-class sport events.

• Internship duration: 6 months, from 18th April 2022 to 14th October 2022

• Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

• Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

• Benefits: Haute Route Group sponsor the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland).

• Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

• Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current policies.

Are you interested?

We are looking forward to receiving your application in French or English.

Please apply here: https://ironmaneurope.wufoo.eu/forms/we-are-hiring/