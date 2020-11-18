Offre de Stage : Marketing and Communication Assistant – Haute Route

Born in 2010, the Haute Route cycling series offers amateur riders to live a pro cycling experience across the world’s most iconic cols. 9 events will take place across the world in 2021, and 5 in Europe, including 3 touring events.

The Haute Route’s objective is to deliver an unparalleled ‘professional’ experience for amateur cyclists. This means not only delivering first class hospitality and event management, but all the key ingredients that make up the culture and experience of professional road racing.

We are looking for a trainee for at least a 6 month period to help the communication team with their different tasks. We need a French speaker with a good level of English.

Internship location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Internship duration: at least 6 months, from end of January to June, ideally end of August

MISSIONS

Global communication

– Creation of newsletters: creation of templates, mailing lists, follow-up and analysis

– Monthly reporting

– Translation (mostly from English to French) of articles and newsletters

– Follow-up of the other translations with the different service providers

– Assist the communication manager and the content manager with their daily tasks

– Media centre management

– Digital communication

Social media campaigns on Facebook and Instagram (Business Manager)

– Digital monitoring

– SEO

– Website management: update and integrate contents, create news pages, be the link between the developers and the team

– Help with the creation of digital tools on our CRM platform

Events communication

– Member of the communication team on the Haute Route events

– Creation of all the communication materials for the event (briefing, roadbook, riders’ newsletters…)

Sales support

– Database updates and support

– Global follow up

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCES

Coming from a communication or business school, you are looking for experience to apply your knowledge in digital communication and marketing. Curious and proactive, you know how to be a driving force. You are autonomous and have a good level of English.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCES

– Good level of English

– Editorial ease (good in translation)

– Proactive

– Autonomous

– Well organised

– Digital knowledge in Google Analytics, AdWords, Google Tag Manager is a plus

– Sensitivity to outdoor sports and cycling is a plus

– Driving licence (mandatory)

DETAILS

– February 2021 – June 2021

– “Convention de stage” or formal agreement through your educational provider is mandatory

– You will be given a monthly allowance of 800 CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance etc)

– 10 working days holiday for a 6-month internship

– For internships of 3 months or more we will reimburse the full cost of a half fare CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on any Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)

– Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm, but during the events or busy periods, you may be expected to work evenings and weekends

– Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current company policies

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your applications with CV/resume and motivation letter (detailing your project and availability, confirm your nationality/work permit status) to the following address: careers-ch@hauteroute-group.com