Offre de Stage : Project Managers Assistant – Haute Route

Born in 2010, the Haute Route cycling series offers amateur riders to live a pro cycling experience across the world’s most iconic cols. 9 events will take place across the world in 2021, and 5 in Europe, including 3 touring events.

The Haute Route’s objective is to deliver an unparalleled ‘professional’ experience for amateur cyclists. This means not only delivering first class hospitality and event management, but all the key ingredients that make up the culture and experience of professional road racing.

The Operations Department is looking for a trainee for 6 months to work across all the European Haute Route events with a primary responsibility for supporting all Internal Coordination missions.

We need someone with a good level of French and English (verbal/written), and ideally Italian. Good knowledge of Microsoft programmes is essential and especially Excel.

Internship location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland

Internship duration: 6 months, from 19th April 2021 to 15th October 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Haute Route Project Managers Assistant will be working across the following events:

– Haute Route Crans Montana 2021

– Haute Route Pyrenees 2021

– Haute Route Alps 2021

– Haute Route Dolomites 2021

– Haute Route Ventoux 2021

– Possibly other events

The role will encompass the following tasks:

– Assist with the Internal Coordination for the different Haute Route European events: hotel bookings, rooming list production, car rentals, daily liaison with temporary staff (expenses, contracts, arrival, etc.)

– Assist with the production of internal shared documents

– Assist with the preparation of presentations, staff roadbooks, printing and postage

– Attend events to be on-site support to the event Project Manager

– Attend promo tours and other rider events periodically

This list is not exhaustive and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

Note: This role requires travel to national and international events.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

– Fluent in French and English preferred and ideally in Italian

– An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially cycling

– Excellent organisational skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to work alone autonomously and as part of a team

– Willingness to learn

– Source of proposals to improve processes

– Flexible approach to problem solving

– Ability to remain effective and calm whilst working under pressure

– A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

– Ability to work on-site at events throughout the contract

– Excellent database skills

– Good knowledge of Microsoft programmes is essential and especially Excel (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

– Driving Licence Mandatory

TERMS FOR THE ROLE

– Applicants MUST have a University/School agreement such as “convention de stage” during the entire duration of the internship

– Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

– Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

– Benefits: Haute Route Group sponsor the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland).

– Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

– Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current policies.

TO APPLY:

Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/resume, detail which intern role you are applying for, confirm your nationality/work permit status and tell us a little bit about yourself:

– Give us an example of a time when you demonstrated your team spirit attitude

– What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs are you involved in?

Applicants without a School Agreement will not be considered.

> Make sure you answer each of the questions shown above, either in writing or in a video, then simply email your application to: careers-ch@hauteroute-group.com