Offre de Stage : Running / Triathlon Events – OC Sport

OC Sport is a global sports marketing and events company specialising in professional sailing and outdoor sports, especially in running, trail running and triathlon. The company can be found in every outdoor arena: oceans, lakes, mountains, deserts, and city centers.

Operating mainly from Switzerland and France, OC Sport is an award-winning and leading event management company and rights-holder.

The Participants Relation Assistant will be working across the following events, within our Outdoor Sports team:

• Harmony Geneva Marathon for UNICEF 2021

• Triathlon Internation du Mont-Blanc 2021

• La Tour Geneva Triathlon 2021

• 20km of Geneva by Geneva Airport 2021

• Run Mate 2021

• Possibly other events

JOB DETAILS

The role will encompass the following tasks:

Provide support to participants – manage the specific event mailbox, answer and return calls, reply to participant emails and answer queries

Assist with the management of the registration platform

Assist with the development of participant communication tools (participants guide/newsletters/social media)

Attend promo tours and other runner events periodically

Attend and organise training sessions for participants

Assist with the preparation of presentations, printing, and postage

Work on and maintain all of the participant information databases

Support the team in the preparation of event materials

Attend events and continue to be the point of contact for participants, welcoming participants and providing support about any questions they may have

Support on-event logistics to ensure optimum client experience (info point, bib pick-up, briefings)

This list is not exhaustive, and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

Note:

This role requires travel to national and international events.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

• Fluent in French and English preferred and ideally an other language

• An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially running and triathlon

• Excellent organisational skills

• Excellent communication skills

• Strong desire to provide excellent customer service

• Ability to work alone and as part of a team

• Willingness to learn

• Flexible approach to problem-solving

• Ability to remain effective and calm while working under pressure

• A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

• Ability to work on-site at events during long hours

• Excellent database skills

• Knowledge of Microsoft programmes essential (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

• Driving Licence Mandatory

TERMS FOR THE ROLE

• Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

• Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

• Benefits: OC Sport sponsors the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)

• Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

HOW TO APPLY

Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/Resume Additionaly, provide a small text where you:

• Give us an example of when you demonstrated excellent customer service

• Give us an example of a situation/experience you did where you were very pride of yourself

• What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs are you involved in?

Application without a Scholar Agreement will not be considered

Make sure you answer each of the questions shown above, either in writing or a video, then email your application to careers-ch@ocsport.com