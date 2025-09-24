Offre Emploi : Junior Data Engineer – Chelsea Football Club

JOB TITLE: Junior Data Engineer

Junior Data Engineer LOCATION: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge CONTRACT: Permanent

Permanent Closing date: 16th October

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. In the event that we receive a large number of applications, the position may be filled before the listed closing date. To avoid missing out, please submit your application at your earliest convenience.

Company Overview

Chelsea Football Club is a leader in fan engagement, seamlessly integrating digital and in-person experiences to connect with supporters worldwide. Our Business Data team collaborates closely with both B2B and B2C departments to analyse fan interactions, behaviours, and overall business performance. By leveraging these insights, we enhance fan experiences, refine our app and website, develop robust reporting capabilities, and provide valuable data-driven insights to our partners and sponsors. Our work drives innovation, personalization, and continuous improvement across all touchpoints, ensuring Chelsea FC remains at the forefront of fan engagement.

Role Overview

We are seeking an innovative and enthusiastic Junior Data Engineer to be a crucial role within the development and execution of a centralised data platform strategy for the commercial side of the club. This role requires a hands-on approach to data engineering and platform development. The Junior Data Engineer will be responsible for data collection, governance, modelling, pipeline activation, and system integration, ensuring all processes align with compliance standards and are executed with accuracy and efficiency.

This role does not involve team management but has a strong focus on the ability to collaborate with business functions (CRM, Digital, Merchandise etc.) and to test the status quo of how data is currently managed at the club

Key Responsibilities

Build and maintain a centralised data platform, integrating data from multiple sources such as merchandise, ticketing, web and app platforms.

Develop robust data governance strategies to ensure data accuracy, compliance, and accessibility.

Construct scalable data pipelines to activate and share data across various business functions.

Implement and optimize data models that make complex data easily interpretable for stakeholders.

Play a role within large, business-wide projects, including the implementation of a Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Skills and Qualifications

Proficiency in Python, SQL and preferably experience with dbt, Airflow, CI/CD pipelines.

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform (preferred) or other cloud providers such as AWS or Azure.

Expertise in data modelling, data ingestion, and compliance with data governance best practices.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Excellent stakeholder management skills and a desire to innovate and test the status quo of a data environment

Preferred Background

No specific educational background is required, but candidates must possess an analytical mindset and a passion for data-driven problem solving.

Experience in fan or customer centric data engineering is a plus, but not mandatory.

Work Environment

This is a hybrid role, with five days on-site at Stamford Bridge. You will work closely with a dynamic team of data analysts & engineers in a collaborative environment.

Our commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

At Chelsea we recognise that the diversity of our people is one of our greatest strengths and we are taking positive action to ensure our existing colleagues and job applicants can fully be themselves and bring their own unique experiences and perspectives to Chelsea FC. This means giving full and fair consideration to all applicants regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, and pregnancy and maternity.

If you need reasonable adjustments made to the recruitment process, please reach out to your recruiter, who will be able to advise and support you.

Chelsea FC and the Foundation is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children, young people and adults at risk (vulnerable groups). We therefore require all successful applicants to complete a DBS Check prior to starting employment. Depending on the role, successful applicants may also be required to undergo other child protection screening where appropriate.

