Offre Emploi : Senior Associate Counsel – Global Partnerships (H/F) – NBA

Assume legal responsibilities for the NBA’s global marketing partnership business, as well as for event and licensing deals and matters. This role will focus on structuring, drafting, negotiating, and managing sponsorship, licensing, marketing, and media agreements, including high-profile brand partnerships, and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and league policies. Candidates should have expertise in commercial contracts, intellectual property, and marketing and advertising laws and regulations.

Major Responsibilities:

• Serve as lead attorney for a variety of commercial agreements that include or relate to the NBA’s various assets, including intellectual property, marketing, licensing, events, and media assets.

• Support the NBA’s marketing efforts by structuring, drafting, and negotiating agreements and advising on initiatives related to the promotion of the NBA.

• Provide strategic counsel on intellectual property, image rights, and promotional activities involving players, teams, and league assets.

• Serve as a league legal contact for teams on sponsorship, marketing and other matters to provide advice on league policies and best practices.

• Advise and collaborate with the senior leaders of the global partnership business and other key leaders.

Required Education/Professional Experience:

• Law degree and admission to practice in the State of New York.

• 5+ years of experience at a leading law firm and/or corporate legal department.

Required Skills/Knowledge Attributes:

• Experience drafting and negotiating major sponsorship, product, events, or marketing-related arrangements and other commercial agreements.

• Strong knowledge of contract law, intellectual property, advertising regulations, and brand protection.

• Experience working directly with, and providing legal and other advice to, senior and other business clients.

• Outstanding written and oral business communication skills.

• Strong drafting and negotiating skills.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment; possess flexibility and effective time management skills to balance multiple priorities.

• Creative problem-solving skills to assist in meeting business needs and seizing new opportunities, while mitigating risk and managing key relationships.

• Strong commitment to quality work product and organizational ethics, integrity, and compliance.

Salary Range: $240,000 – $275,000

Job Posting Title: Associate Vice President

– Pour postuler, c’est ici.