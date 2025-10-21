Offre Emploi : Senior Partnership Sales Manager // EMEA (H/F) – Manchester City

Location: London, GB

Opening Date: 16 Oct 2025

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Closing Date of Applications – 29/10/25

Our Story

Established in 2013, City Football Group is the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, with total or partial ownership of thirteen clubs across the world. City Football Group also invests in other football related businesses and serves as a global commercial platform for our partners, whilst fulfilling our purpose of empowering better lives through football on a local and global scale, consistent with what “City” football has meant to people for over a century.

Our Winning Team

Our purpose is to empower better lives through football. We are proud of the role City Football Group clubs play in their localities, delivering positive economic, social and environmental impact through our operations and through programmes and activities that bring about meaningful, lasting change.

Purpose

The Senior Partnership Sales Manager will be responsible for driving the acquisition of regional and global partners for City Football Group properties to drive continual revenue growth from the region with best-in-class partners who grow our respective club brands. This role will lead group sales activities across Europe & Africa to achieve stretching sales targets whilst working closely with the Head of Partnership Sales and the global CFM sales network to support global success.

This is Your City

As part of our team, you will be entitled to 26 days annual leave plus an additional day off for your birthday, private healthcare and dental cover, an annual discretionary bonus, plus a range of partnership and lifestyle discounts.

Your Impact

1. Meet and exceed monthly/yearly set sales targets through the recruitment of high-value new partnerships.

2. Maintain a constant strong pipeline of prospects, forecasting for continuous deal delivery each season and in advance of the upcoming season.

3. Oversee and participate in contract negotiation. Lead on or assist in closing partner negotiations at CXO level providing commercial, product, and legal/contract information and as part of due diligence exercises to ensure viability of deals. Travel to meet prospective partners within the region as required.

4. stakeholder management through developing and maintaining a relationship of trust and respect with key internal stakeholder across multiple functions to ensure effective and efficient delivery of partner acquisitions.

5. Work closely with all Partnership teams to make informed investment/marketing/partner decisions. High proficiency of CRM and company process organisational skills by delivering consistent and relevant reporting. Abiding by company policy and processes and delivering these to the highest standard.

6. Help to create and deliver compelling presentations to partners, representing the CFG brand in a way that befits its ambition and class. Work closely with the Design & Planning/Creative teams to ensure presentations and proposals meet the required standards.

What we are looking for

Essential

• A minimum of 3-4 years’ experience of sponsorship sales

• Demonstrable experience of delivering significant sponsorship revenue

• Proven track record of representing premium rights holders to deliver material revenue growth, year on year.

• High Level Education (UK University 2:1 equivalent or higher)

• Fluent in English (speaking & writing)

• Familiarity with European & African regional landscapes, culture and business practices.

• Self-sufficient and proactive.

• Sophisticated presentation skills to articulate CFG story and commercial platform to prospects.

• Creative approach to sales and persistent determination through the sales cycle.

• Flexible and comfortable in a fast-paced working environment and hours

• Broad commercial acumen.

• Familiarity with sponsorship contracts and effective partnership programmes.

• Competent in using CRM tools

• High-level skills in all aspects of sales prospecting and contract negotiations

Desirable

• Sound knowledge of the global and regional sports landscape.

• Experience in a rights-holder environment

• Competent in standard Microsoft Programmes (Excel, PowerPoint etc.)

