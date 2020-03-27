COVID-19 – LaLiga organise un évènement « sport & musique » à distance pour lever des fonds

Face à l’épidémie COVID-19, le championnat de football espagnol LaLiga Santander et ses sponsors organisent un évènement mêlant sport et musique afin de lever des fonds pour financer l’achat de matériels de soins.

Samedi 28 mars à 18H, 20 artistes (Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra, Antonio Orozco, …) et 20 footballeurs participeront à un concert-évènement caritatif depuis chez eux, « LaLigaSantander Fest ».

🕺 @AlejandroSanz is in, are you in? 🥁

🎼 This Saturday at 18:00 CET we are going to have a lot of fun at the #LaLigaSantanderFest! Stream it on @LaLiga digital platforms and #LaLigaSportsTV! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IJrhUzNMqf

— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 27, 2020