COVID-19 – LaLiga organise un évènement « sport & musique » à distance pour lever des fonds

Actus Football
Par - Le 27 mars 2020

 

Face à l’épidémie COVID-19, le championnat de football espagnol LaLiga Santander et ses sponsors organisent un évènement mêlant sport et musique afin de lever des fonds pour financer l’achat de matériels de soins.

Samedi 28 mars à 18H, 20 artistes (Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Aitana, Sebastián Yatra, Antonio Orozco, …) et 20 footballeurs participeront à un concert-évènement caritatif depuis chez eux, « LaLigaSantander Fest ».

Un évènement qui intervient une semaine après la compétition virtuelle des clubs de LaLiga Santander sur le jeu vidéo FIFA 20 (LaLiga Santander Challenge). Un tournoi qui a permis de lever plus de 142 000 euros pour l’UNICEF.

