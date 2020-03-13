Offre de Stage : Brand Manager – Tonsser

Does the word « phéno » sound familiar to you? If yes, you probably know how it has become a symbol for a movement that is revolutionizing the football industry.

Here at Tonsser tech and sport have gathered with one mission: democratize and create transparency in football

More than 1 million players are showcasing their value in Europe’s leading youth football app. Every day matches and achievements don’t go unnoticed empowering the next generation of football players. You will be part of our brand team, responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders and growing our user community.

If you are a football obsessed who lives and breathes for the beautiful game, please send your application in English

What you will be doing:

Brand Management: shaping brand positioning and executing with consistency. Ensuring brand trust among our audience in France

Growth: assisting Brand Manager in seasonal launches (storytelling, content plan, asset creation, paid marketing, performance analysis) to ensure Tonsser is the leading youth football app

Brand Partnership: working with the most awesome brands to engage and activate our community in a meaningful way. Creating a content plan and execute it accordingly

Social Media: strengthening the Social Media and In-app strategy and growing our community. Curating, scheduling and editing the most awesome football content for Tonsser brand.

Community Management: managing french social accounts (Instagram – 80k – and Snapchat – 20k-) on a daily basis.

User Research: working closely with the User Research Manager to facilitate local insights for product development/brand perception/market trends

Content Creation: leading and coordinating with all stakeholders involved (players, videographer, photographer, brand) content creation (brief/storyboard validation, product ordering, confirm presence, book location, buy equipment…). Creating and editing basic videos for organic and paid content

Events : in collaboration with the Project Manager, working on the journey/experience for our events. Ensuring that the experiences are in line with our brand positioning/high level story of the campaign.

Minimum requirements:

Graduated with a degree related to marketing

Fluent in English and French

Basic video editing (Adobe Premiere Pro)

Good writing skills for copywriting

Experienced with brand management is a plus

Based in Paris

Some additional information:

Joining date: ASAP

Internship duration: 6 months

Hiring process: Interview with Irene – Interview with Hiring manager, Mohammed

If you have any doubts regarding the process you can contact to Irene by LinkedIn or email to: irene@tonsser.com 🤗

What we offer:

– A chance to grow one of the most promising startups in the football industry

– An opportunity to build yourself into football content environment

– Getting to teamwork with amazing people

– Be part of a company with Multinational DNA, where the official language is English but we speak: Danish, Lithuanian, French, Spanish, Dutch, Serbo-Croatian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Italian! 🌍

– 100% Work from home flexibility 🏡

– Donkey Republic membership, so you can explore Copenhagen like a true native 🚲

– Regular company trips ✈️

About Tonsser

Team of 45 hungry and kind guys and girls. Offices in Paris, London, Germany and HQ in Copenhagen

Backed by international investors and founders of companies like Spotify, Booking.com, Peakon, Vivino …

Working at Tonsser means you’re working on something very exciting: Shaping the future of football. Through technology we’ve seen a way to impact how new talents get discovered; we’re changing the game of football by placing the power where it belongs: in the hands of the 265 million performers of the sport. For the football players to be in control, they need their own football identity. That’s why we’ve built an app empowering football players to showcase their achievements and determine their success.

Contact : irene@tonsser.com