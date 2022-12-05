Offre de Stage : Product Line Management Teamsport Footwear – PUMA

Par - Le 5 décembre 2022

 

YOUR MISSION

  • Active contribution to the development of the global TS FTW collection
  • Preparing and attending international FTW meetings at our PUMA Vision headquarters
  • Preparing presentations in English
  • Contact person for PUMA’s photo agency
  • Benchmark analysis and consumer insights
  • Data management of our FTW product database
  • Administrative tasks and day-to-day business with MS Office
  • Working closely with the Design, Development, GTM, Marketing and Merchandising teams
  • Sample handling

YOUR TALENT

  • Enrolled student in a relevant field of studies such as Business Administration, Sports Management, Textile Management, Fashion Marketing or similar
  • Basic analytical skills and excellent attention to detailGood communication skills in English (written and verbal)
  • Competent level of MS-Office Tools
  • Ability to work well as part of a team but also independently with a hands-on approach and proactiveness
  • Starting date 01.02.2023 ; duration: 6 months
  • PUMA HQ – Herzogenaurach (GERMANY)

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici

