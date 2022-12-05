Offre de Stage : Product Line Management Teamsport Footwear – PUMA

YOUR MISSION
- Active contribution to the development of the global TS FTW collection
- Active contribution to the development of the global TS FTW collection
- Preparing and attending international FTW meetings at our PUMA Vision headquarters
- Preparing presentations in English
- Contact person for PUMA’s photo agency
- Benchmark analysis and consumer insights
- Data management of our FTW product database
- Administrative tasks and day-to-day business with MS Office
- Working closely with the Design, Development, GTM, Marketing and Merchandising teams
- Sample handling
YOUR TALENT
- Enrolled student in a relevant field of studies such as Business Administration, Sports Management, Textile Management, Fashion Marketing or similar
- Basic analytical skills and excellent attention to detailGood communication skills in English (written and verbal)
- Competent level of MS-Office Tools
- Ability to work well as part of a team but also independently with a hands-on approach and proactiveness
- Starting date 01.02.2023 ; duration: 6 months
- PUMA HQ – Herzogenaurach (GERMANY)
Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici
BON PLAN : Grâce à notre site, bénéficiez de 50€ offerts sur les offres d'abonnement CANAL+ (Canal+, beIN SPORTS, Eurosport...) rendez-vous ici pour en profiter
Laisser un commentaire