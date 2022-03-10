Offre Emploi : Account Manager – CSM Sport & Entertainment

CSM is made up of 1000+ people in 25+ locations who share a purpose to pursue extraordinary. It is the reason we come into work each morning, the mindset we all share, the thread through every piece of work we deliver and the story we tell when someone wonders why we do, what we do.

Each of our people are extraordinary in their own right, bringing diversity to our thinking, experience and expertise to help us produce work that our competitors don’t and wont. What we do is fast-paced, exciting and rewarding which is why we love it and why you’ll love life at CSM.

If you are someone who sees the extraordinary in the ordinary, then we would love to hear from you.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

As part of the Brands team, you will play a key role in driving client accounts and communications in the continued growth of CSM’s expertise in France. You are responsible for the execution of communications and activations strategies within sports. We are looking for someone who can represent our business in a highly professional manner, a client handler and an innovative thinker. You’ll have to be versatile in your responsibilities, from communications and PR to bring activations plans to life. The candidate should demonstrate that they are team players, a good level of industry knowledge and committed to clients’ objectives. The position require a first experience in a similar role.

General account responsibilities breakdown into four key areas:

1) Campaign planning aligned to client insights on target audience and objectives, within budget parameters, as well as KPI setting. You will input into brainstorms, be creative, shape ideas and call on your industry knowledge.

2) Implementation and campaign roll out in conjunction with rights holders and general account management of suppliers, partners, budget and client reporting.

3) Implementation of PR and communications campaign including media outreach and engagement, player appearance planning & usage, general communications, press releases and content distribution

4) Campaign review, delivery against KPI, interpretation of measurement results and recommendations to the clients.

Role specific responsibilities include:

• Development and management of own relationship with the client, and day-to-day client management

• Lead the relationships and management of stakeholders and partners

• Effective management of regular project and status meetings with clients, including consolidation of notes and actions

• Support in the campaign strategy and project planning with your Account lead

• Lead internal brainstorms and ideas development

• Development and management of project timelines, budgets, invoicing/cost management, PO’s

• Implementation of all aspects of the campaign touch points including; general rights delivery, talent/ambassador appearances, live activations, digital & social strategies, PR & Comms

• Budget management

• KPI setting and campaign evaluation

• Approvals process and management

• National, Continental and Global travel is required

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

• French mother tongue with a working level of English is mandatory, any other language is a plus

• Experience of handling multiple rights holder relationships within the sports industry

• Experience in project management and delivering communications campaigns

• Experience of working with sports media and influencers across sport & entertainment

• Attention to detail

• Solutions-oriented

• Copy writing skills

• Creative thinking

• Autonomous working

WHAT WILL MAKE THE DIFFERENCE IN YOUR APPLICATION:

• The ability to work in English

• A first experience in sports in communication or/and partnerships activation

• Sport Industry and media landscape knowledge

• Curiosity and a positive mindset

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici