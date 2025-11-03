Offre Emploi : Commercial Operations Administrative Assistant (H/F) – UEFA

Job information



Division/Unit: Club Competitions Operations & Events / Commercial Operations

Contract type: open-ended

Start date: 12/01/2026

Main goal

The Administrative Assistant will provide essential support to the Commercial Operations Sponsorship Team, ensuring the smooth and efficient execution of administrative, logistical, and coordination tasks. This role plays a key part in enabling the successful delivery of sponsorship and broadcast rights across UEFA Club Competitions and National Team events by supporting the operational and organizational needs of the team.

Key responsibilities

Administrative & Organizational Support

Coordinate calendars, schedule meetings, and manage logistics for internal and external stakeholder engagements.

Organize and support workshops, briefings, and training sessions for VSSMs/VOBMs and partners.

Prepare and maintain season binders, ensuring appropriate access rights and up-to-date documentation.

Provide back-office support for match preparations and act as a point of contact for logistical queries.

Documentation & Reporting

Assist in drafting and formatting manuals, guidelines, procedures, and activation reports.

Support the creation and distribution of presentations and reports on sponsorship rights delivery.

Maintain and update tracking tools for ticketing, hospitality, and rights delivery.

Help compile reports from competition-related inboxes and internal data sources.

Stakeholder & Partner Coordination

Liaise with internal departments (e.g., Legal, Finance, Travel and Conferences, Facility management) to support sponsor rights delivery.

Coordinate with the ticketing and hospitality team to manage and ensure smooth planning and delivery of the hospitality and ticketing related logistic matters.

Support the sponsor approval process by managing documentation and liaising with relevant internal and external stakeholders.

Support the project lead on any special internal project and/or any sponsors special projects.

Ticketing & Hospitality Support

Assist in verifying ticket-related documentation and procedures for commercial partners (e.g., catering and furniture contracts, other suppliers).

Maintain and update hospitality and ticketing overviews, including distribution tracking and purchase orders and invoice payments.

Support the development and execution of hospitality programs and service enhancements.

Tools & Systems Support

Help set up and monitor ICT platforms used for rights delivery and partner servicing, front and back office.

Provide administrative support for the configuration and maintenance of the sponsorship operations team internal and tools.

Assist in analyzing and improving tools and processes to enhance team efficiency.

Event & Matchday Support

Support the planning and execution of sponsor special projects and activations at UEFA matches and events.

Coordinate staffing logistics and documentation for on-site sponsorship operations.

Provide administrative support to the sponsorship operations team and act as a liaison for venue-related communications.

If required, act as VSSM or support during the season and support and/or lead sponsorship delivery for one of UEFA’s finals.

