Offre Emploi : Copywriter & Social Media Coordinator – Haute Route

Born in 2010, the Haute Route cycling series offers amateur riders to live a pro cycling experience across the world’s most iconic cols. 5 events will take place in Europe for 2022, including 3 touring events.

The Haute Route’s objective is to deliver an unparalleled ‘professional’ experience for amateur cyclists. This means not only delivering first class hospitality and event management, but all the key ingredients that make up the culture and experience of professional road racing.

As a member of the Communication Team, the copywriter and social media coordinator will produce and edit copy for a variety of projects (including print, web, newsletter, video and social media), working closely with the communication and design teams to brainstorm ideas, create concepts, and develop brand messaging. Thorough understanding of both the Haute Route brand and cycling market will be required to deliver copy for products, services, branding, and marketing campaigns using the Haute Route’s particular tone of voice.

Reporting to the Communication manager, the copywriter has the objective to drive engagement through the different owned media, as well as reflecting the Haute Route brand image and positioning through our channels.

Job location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland (open to remote for the right candidate)

Contract: 100%, ASAP, no later than January 1st, 2022

POST DETAILS

As part of the job, you will have to:

COPYWRITING:

– Using a profound understanding of cycling and/or endurance sports culture, communicate to the target audience using a defined brand voice.

– Owning the brand tone of voice across all touch points and channels.

– Work closely with communication manager to co-edit the content plan.

– Produce sparkling content for all the event communication (riders’ newsletter, global communication).

– Writing clear and error-free content for the company’s website that reflects Brand’s passionate tone of voice.

– Creating content for our brand initiatives from campaign to consumer assets in collaboration with the creative department.

– Collaborating with PR and Marketing department to brainstorm and develop a variety of marketing materials.

– Proposing engaging copy concepts and collaborating with the marketing team to carry out special projects.

SOCIA MEDIA:

– Creating the social media content calendar according to the year-plan

– Fulfilling social media posts, partner posts

– Managing the community engagement

– Creating and monitor the social media campaigns and technical set up

– Live social media coverage of the events (attendance to be defined).

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

– 3 years’ experience preferably in the cycling or outdoor industry.

– English mother tongue with passion for language, plus proven experience in the editorial landscape in both writing and sub-editing. French as second language will be a strong addition.

– Background of working with different departments and tight deadlines.

– A proven ability to work quickly and efficiently with accuracy.

– Great organizational skills and eye for detail.

– Proactive team player in a fast-paced environment.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your applications with CV/resume and motivation letter (detailing your project and availability, confirm your nationality/work permit status) to the following address: careers-ch@hauteroute-group.com