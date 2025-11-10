Offre Emploi : Education Manager (H/F) – FIFA

As the organiser of some of the biggest and most iconic sport events in the world, we lead the way in the sport and event industry. Join the team and support us on our mission.

Responsibilities

Contribute to strengthening the competences of football professionals worldwide

Craft custom (e)Learning solutions that meet the needs of football professionals worldwide, using learning theories, instructional design models, and multimedia production

Develop new existing capacity development & education materials, for mainly football administration areas

Review existing offering on both a periodic and as-needed basis to ensure the content evolves with business needs; ensure that these comply with standards

Manage the process towards to the delivery of a high-quality and consistent capacity development and education offering

Partner with internal stakeholders and subject matter experts to implement the framework across departments and divisions which offer capacity development and education to FIFA’s member associations, and adapt content to the audience and regions when necessary.

Define the monitoring & evaluation protocols and gather data to evaluate the effectiveness of FIFA’s capacity development and education offering

Assist with execution of special projects and task forces as needed

Qualifications

Demonstrated experience in instructional design and learning theories (such as behaviorism, cognitivism, and constructivism) & development methodologies

Proficiency in instructional design tools (e.g. instructional design software, authoring tools, and learning management systems) and technology (e.g. trends in educational technology and be able to integrate new technologies)

Strong understanding of the football industry

Ability to think creatively to design engaging and effective learning experiences

Ability to evaluate the effectiveness of instructional design

Analytical acumen and problem solver, with experience translating user feedback into actionable plans

Excellent time management skills and ability to manage tasks in an effective and efficient manner

Creative thinker with a good eye for detail, design, and presentation

Polished communication, writing, grammar, editing and proofreading skills

Able to work collaboratively and independently

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and make them easily understandable

Leadership and managerial skills (e.g. negotiation, strategic planning, project management)

Experiences with working in agile and/or network project teams is an advantage

Reliability, trust and stress resistant

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s degree in instructional design, education, communication, training technology, adult learning or related field Certification or further education in sports business and/or football business is an advantage

At least 3 years in a Learning and Development role in a fast-paced environment

Experience in sports business and/or development is an advantageFull professional proficiency in English

Proficiency in any other FIFA language (French / Spanish / German / Arabic / Portuguese / Russian) is an asset

Experience in using learning management systems & learning development tools

Benefits

Home office:

Up to one day of home office per week if work permits and home office allowance for all.

Language courses:

Offered to all staff to aid personal and professional growth.

Continuous learning

: We care about your development and encourage internal mobility, offering a variety of training and education to help achieve it.

Relocation assistance:

A dedicated team will be on hand to support your relocation.

Sustainability:

We support all employees using public transport.

Vacation:

Maintain a healthy work/life balance.

Volunteering:

Make an impact beyond your regular role and bond with colleagues by volunteering with one of our partners.

