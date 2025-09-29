Offre Emploi : Football Insights Architect (H/F) – Manchester City

Established in 2013, City Football Group is the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, with total or partial ownership of twelve clubs across the world. City Football Group also invests in other football related businesses and serves as a global commercial platform for our partners, whilst fulfilling our purpose of empowering better lives through football on a local and global scale, consistent with what “City” football has meant to people for over a century.

Our Winning Team

Our purpose is to empower better lives through football. We are proud of the role City Football Group clubs play in their localities, delivering positive economic, social and environmental impact through our operations and through programmes and activities that bring about meaningful, lasting change.

We are seeking a dynamic individual to lead and support the delivery of Group Football Operations’ central Football Intelligence services across talent, football, and performance disciplines, with a particular focus on our global partners. Based on-site at Al Jazira Club (Academy and First Team), this role will be responsible for managing and maintaining our proprietary Football Insights Platform, while driving education, enablement, and support to ensure its effective use.

Your Impact

Play a key role in the administration of our proprietary Football Insights Platform, maintaining content enabling the provision of analytical insights across City Football Group.

Providing on-site analytical support to Al-Jazira Club through education, enablement & delivery of insights for our football practitioners to make better decisions, faster by reducing time to insight.

Provide analytical reviews/support of CFG partner clubs from a football perspective; providing recommendations for performance optimisation.

Engaging with our football practitioners to effectively communicate, evangelise and promote tools on our proprietary Football Insights Platform, showcasing the functionality & application to drive better questions.

Play a key role in developing our intelligence, processes and engagement across CFG Partners, as well as having a positive impact in driving excellence across the group.

What we are looking for

Preferably, someone who has experience working within an elite football environment.

Very strong expertise in administrating, maintaining and managing content on Tableau Server.

Evidence working with, deriving & clearly communicating actionable insights from football data, either as a hobby or within previous employment.

Ability to work in an agile manner suited to the innovative & fast-paced nature of the football industry.

Creative problem solver with the drive and discipline to learn & develop new skills.

Evidence evangelising, promoting and championing the usage of analytics, tools and/or products within an organisation.

Confidence in being the ‘voice of the data’ and operate independently with oversight from the Head of Football Insights.

Evidence of working within a global team independently.

Evidence of building, maintaining and developing beautifully displayed analytical products or tools.

Evidence designing, building and curating analytically ready data sources.

The ability to speak multiple languages (i.e. English, Spanish, Arabic)

Pour postuler, c’est ici.