Offre Emploi : Project Employee, WNBA Email Marketing Specialist (H/F) – NBA

This position is part of the Fan Acquisition and Engagement team at the WNBA, with the goal of growing the overall WNBA fanbase and enhancing the fan experience. The Email Marketing Specialist will be responsible for the WNBA’s email channel, with a heavy focus on content strategy and creation as well as campaign management. Successful candidates will be able to develop and execute comprehensive campaigns that drive key fan actions – including directly contributing to viewership and Direct-to-Consumer objectives. This role is a fantastic opportunity for an individual with strong email marketing experience to own and optimize the WNBA’s email communications.

Major Responsibilities:

Execute end-to-end email development and execution for all fan communications

Create and manage the editorial calendar for email campaigns in alignment with marketing objectives

Write and edit engaging email copy that drives action and reflects our brand voice

Personalize content to improve engagement and conversion rates

Collaborate with internal/external creative teams to produce visually appealing email assets and templates

Manage and train production agency who will be responsible for building and deploying each email

Perform quality assurance checks to ensure content is accurate and messages render correctly

Connect with marketing analytics to monitor campaign performance and define areas of improvement

Conduct A/B testing to push forward the most impactful efforts (subject lines, content, etc.)

Create reusable HTML/CSS modules that are coded for optimal display across various devices

Required Skills/Knowledge:

2-3+ years of experience in Email Marketing

Experience working directly with Email Service Providers (preferably Braze), as well as related technology providers (e.g., Movable Ink)

Excellent understanding of email configuration, deliverability, regulations, and performance metrics

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS for email formatting

Strong writing and editing skills

Self-starter who can balance multiple campaigns simultaneously without sacrificing attention to detail

Concrete knowledge of basketball and the WNBA

Salary Range: $3,269.25 – $3,461.55/Bi-Weekly

