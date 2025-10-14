Offre Emploi : Football Services Assistant (H/F) – UEFA

Main goal

Football Services is UEFA’s central point of contact for teams with regard to the sporting aspects of UEFA finals and final tournaments. It is responsible for the appointment and management of match officers as well as kit approvals and player registrations for all UEFA matches.

Reporting to the Football Services Supervisor, the Football Services Assistant is responsible for coordinating the delivery of services to teams in their portfolio of competitions.

Key responsibilities

Assisting in the assessment of bids to host final tournaments and club finals

Helping create team facility concepts, including overseeing the contracting of training centres and ensuring the timely completion and publication of the team facilities catalogue

Coordinating (and where necessary participating in) pre-tournament site visits for national associations

Aligning team services provided by internal and external partners

Liaising with the relevant UEFA competence centres to produce national association communications including team manuals, questionnaires and information letters, and contributing to information sessions and workshops

Helping coordinate team services and perform administrative tasks, including budgetary matters

Supporting Football Services colleagues with tournament responsibilities

Assisting with the recruitment, training and management of team liaison officers

Acting as the main Football Services contact for clubs, in close collaboration with the Project Lead for Club Finals

Working on-site as deputy venue director, supporting the delivery of the match operations

Workload permitting, supporting the Football Operations unit in its operation of the match command centre, kit approvals, player registrations and match officer appointments and workshops

