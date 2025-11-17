Offre Emploi : Partnership Strategy Manager (H/F) – SPORTFIVE UK

SPORTFIVE is a global sports marketing agency that utilises the unique emotional power of sport to create and enable pioneering partnerships. We strategically and creatively connect brands, rights-holders, media platforms and fans across a multitude of sports.

Whether it’s supporting football clubs to secure their next front of shirt sponsor, curating deals for brands to showcase their advertising during games televised to millions across the world, or representing the best talent in our industry, connecting sport to incredible brands and partners is at the heart of what we do.

Having been voted the No.1 most attractive sports marketing agency to work for three consecutive years, we’re incredibly proud of our culture and the people that help to nurture it. If you want to help shape the future of the sports industry, then we want to hear from you.

YOUR NEW JOB…

We are looking for a Strategy Manager to join our Partnership Strategy team to support our advisory, brand solutions and talent marketing work within the UK.

You will join a function experienced in creating, selling, managing, and activating sponsorship deals for brands and will work closely with premium rights holders, helping to commercialise their partnership and marketing rights. This is a great role for someone with strong strategic and creative aptitude and who has a passion for and an excellent prior knowledge of brand marketing and the sports industry.

AS OUR STRATEGY MANAGER YOU WILL…

Reporting into the VP of Partnership Strategy, you will be responsible for supporting advisory processes, distilling brand marketing and commercial needs into a process that determines the best partnership routes available. This involves:

Joining brand conversations to crystallise marketing intentions and formulate briefs that will lead into partnership opportunities.

Liaising with internal business intelligence and insight teams to decipher viable partnership routes and audience analysis

Keeping abreast of developments and emerging opportunities within the rightsholder and media landscapes

Thinking strategically to formulate the commercial and marketing benefits of various partnerships with the lateral ability to guide/direct how partnership rights can deliver tangible and measurable impact

Understand the nuances of what rightsholders offer and project distinct partnership solutions

Working closely with SPORTFIVE’s creative functions (and other third party agencies) on content strategy, production, the development of marketing assets, partnership materials and media plans for global use

Generating and presenting creative and strategic activation concepts, you will have an ability to think laterally and innovatively

What You’ll Bring…

Experience in working in sponsorship in either an activation capacity or in brokering sponsorship agreements.

Demonstrable strategic planning and creative aptitude and campaign planning experience

Strong digital marketing expertise and knowledge of paid media campaigns

Brand experience would be an advantage but is not essential

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Flawless attention to detail

Strong organisational and time management skills

Ability to work across multiple concurrent processes

Interpersonal skills in working with multiple departments to coordinate and advance workstreams

Excellent presentation skills – creating and presenting strategy, partnership and activation programming,

Have a real passion and knowledge for sport, with a good understanding of UK and European sport

Ability to work as part of a team as well as individually, with strong leadership skills

Must be available for travel Don’t fit all the criteria? Don’t worry! Our job adverts give you a flavour of what you can expect in the role, but you don’t have to tick every box. We put a lot of focus on the importance of developing our people, so if you think you’d be a great fit for us then hit apply.

What You’ll Get From Us…



As well as the opportunity to join an organisation that invests in and rewards its staff, provides an enjoyable working environment, and offers genuine responsibility and scope to shape a role and add real value, you’ll also get…

25 days annual leave + an additional gifted day over the Christmas period

Full Vitality health cover including dental, optical and mental health support

Enhanced family leave entitlements

Salary sacrifice pension scheme

Electric car scheme

Cycle to work scheme

Hybrid, flexible working model

A day off for moving house or getting married

Regular social events such as summer and Christmas parties

Life assurance at x4 annual salary

Employee Assistance Programme YOUR RECRUITMENT PROCESS…



If your CV and cover letter match what we’re looking for, we’ll be in touch to invite you to the next stage. Depending on the role, the first interview may take place via Microsoft Teams or through our video interview platform.

If you are unsuccessful at the application stage, we’ll let you know by email.

We want every candidate to have the chance to perform at their best. If you would benefit from any adjustments during the recruitment process, please let your HR contact know, or reach out confidentially at ukhr@sportfive.com so we can support you.