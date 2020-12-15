Offre de Stage : Participants Relations Assistant – OC Sport

OC Sport is a global sports marketing and events company specialising in professional sailing and outdoor sports, especially in running, trail running and triathlon. The company can be found in every outdoor arena: oceans, lakes, mountains, deserts, and city centers.
Operating mainly from Switzerland and France, OC Sport is an award-winning and leading event management company and rights-holder.
The Participants Relation Assistant will be working across the following events, within our Outdoor Sports team:
• Harmony Geneva Marathon for UNICEF 2021
• La Tour Geneva Triathlon 2021
• 20km of Geneva by Geneva Airport 2021
• Run Mate 2021 • Possibly other events
JOB DETAILS
The role will encompass the following tasks:
• Provide support to participants – manage the specific event mailbox, answer and return calls, reply to participant emails and answer queries
• Assist with the management of the registration platform
• Assist with the development of participant communication tools (participants guide/newsletters/social media)
• Attend promo tours and other runner events periodically
• Attend and organise training sessions for participants
• Assist with the preparation of presentations, printing, and postage
• Work on and maintain all of the participant information databases
• Support the team in the preparation of event materials
• Attend events and continue to be the point of contact for participants, welcoming participants and providing support about any • questions they may have
• Support on-event logistics to ensure optimum client experience (info point, bib pick-up, briefings)
This list is not exhaustive, and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.
Note:
This role requires travel to national and international events.
PERSONAL SPECIFICATION
• Fluent in French and English preferred and ideally an other language
• An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially running and triathlon
• Excellent organisational skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Strong desire to provide excellent customer service
• Ability to work alone and as part of a team
• Willingness to learn
• Flexible approach to problem-solving
• Ability to remain effective and calm while working under pressure
• A dedicated and enthusiastic approach
• Ability to work on-site at events during long hours
• Excellent database skills
• Knowledge of Microsoft programmes essential (familiarity with Mac beneficial)
• Driving Licence Mandatory
TERMS FOR THE ROLE
• Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)
• Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.
• Benefits: OC Sport sponsors the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)
• Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.
HOW TO APPLY
Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/Resume
Additionaly, provide a small text where you:
• Give us an example of when you demonstrated excellent customer service
• Give us an example of a situation/experience you did where you were very pride of yourself
• What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs are you involved in?
Application without a Scholar Agreement will not be considered.
Make sure you answer each of the questions shown above, either in writing or a video, then email your application to careers-ch@ocsport.com
Laisser un commentaire