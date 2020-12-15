Offre de Stage : Participants Relations Assistant – OC Sport

OC Sport is a global sports marketing and events company specialising in professional sailing and outdoor sports, especially in running, trail running and triathlon. The company can be found in every outdoor arena: oceans, lakes, mountains, deserts, and city centers.

Operating mainly from Switzerland and France, OC Sport is an award-winning and leading event management company and rights-holder.

The Participants Relation Assistant will be working across the following events, within our Outdoor Sports team:

• Harmony Geneva Marathon for UNICEF 2021

• La Tour Geneva Triathlon 2021

• 20km of Geneva by Geneva Airport 2021

• Run Mate 2021 • Possibly other events

JOB DETAILS

The role will encompass the following tasks:

• Provide support to participants – manage the specific event mailbox, answer and return calls, reply to participant emails and answer queries

• Assist with the management of the registration platform

• Assist with the development of participant communication tools (participants guide/newsletters/social media)

• Attend promo tours and other runner events periodically

• Attend and organise training sessions for participants

• Assist with the preparation of presentations, printing, and postage

• Work on and maintain all of the participant information databases

• Support the team in the preparation of event materials

• Attend events and continue to be the point of contact for participants, welcoming participants and providing support about any • questions they may have

• Support on-event logistics to ensure optimum client experience (info point, bib pick-up, briefings)

This list is not exhaustive, and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

Note:

This role requires travel to national and international events.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

• Fluent in French and English preferred and ideally an other language

• An interest in Outdoor Sports, especially running and triathlon

• Excellent organisational skills

• Excellent communication skills

• Strong desire to provide excellent customer service

• Ability to work alone and as part of a team

• Willingness to learn

• Flexible approach to problem-solving

• Ability to remain effective and calm while working under pressure

• A dedicated and enthusiastic approach

• Ability to work on-site at events during long hours

• Excellent database skills

• Knowledge of Microsoft programmes essential (familiarity with Mac beneficial)

• Driving Licence Mandatory

TERMS FOR THE ROLE

• Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

• Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

• Benefits: OC Sport sponsors the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)

• Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

HOW TO APPLY

Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/Resume

Additionaly, provide a small text where you:

• Give us an example of when you demonstrated excellent customer service

• Give us an example of a situation/experience you did where you were very pride of yourself

• What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs are you involved in?

Application without a Scholar Agreement will not be considered.

Make sure you answer each of the questions shown above, either in writing or a video, then email your application to careers-ch@ocsport.com