Offre Emploi : Event Communication Coordinator – UEFA

The purpose of the Event Experience & Communications team is to create unforgettable experiences for fans following UEFA’s club and national team competitions.

The Event Communications Coordinator will handle event communication for key UEFA competitions such as EURO 2028, the UEFA Nations League finals and the finals of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

Key Responsibilities

Supporting the development and delivery of UEFA’s event communication strategy for all target groups, including holders of accessibility and hospitality tickets

Content development & management

Working with internal and external stakeholders (local organising structure, host cities and stadiums) to collate content across operational matchday, mobility and fan zone communications for fans attending UEFA competitions and tournaments

Writing engaging, creative and accurate copy that is in keeping with UEFA’s style guide and tone of voice

Editing and proofreading content for grammar, clarity and consistency

Day-to-day content management of UEFA’s mobile apps and UEFA.com, with responsibility for publishing all content via the CMS, keeping UEFA’s channels up to date and accurate

Monitoring the delivery of communications on UEFA channels, including product testing

Managing agencies delivering translations and foreign language content

Customer relationship management

Supporting the CRM lead in building and executing operational email campaigns to ticket holders

Working with designers and agencies to produce briefings for editorial and promotional creative assets such as imagery, photography, print products and videos

Fan Insights

Leading the UEFA Fan Insights project and key account management of the designated research agency, including briefings and overseeing delivery

Copywriting (survey questions, answers and emails), translation management, survey testing and approvals

Managing the delivery of post-event reports, ensuring clarity of takeaways and actionable insights for internal and external stakeholders

Other

Supporting dynamic communications on-site during at competitions and matches, including operational messaging on stadium screens

Requirements

Experience

1 to 3 years: Copywriting and/or content editing, ideally with an operational focus

1 to 3 years: Digital content management experience, digital marketing and CRM

Experience in major event operations, ideally in the sports or entertainment industry

Languages

Proficient in English

Other requirements

Advanced knowledge of MS Office

Digitally savvy with good knowledge of mobile apps and websites, industry standards and best practices of digital content production

Creative mind and problem-solving attitude

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to apply exceptional attention to detail

Ability to multitask and work in an international environment

Strong organisational and project management skills

Want to stay updated on our latest job opportunities, events, and behind-the-scenes insights? Join us on LinkedIn