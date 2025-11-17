Offre Emploi : Junior Designer (H/F) – SPORTFIVE UK

SPORTFIVE is a global agency working across sponsorships, advertising, talent, activation and hospitality within sports. Globally, we have over 1,200 employees who strategically and creatively connect brands, rights-holders, media platforms and fans across Football, F1, NFL, NBA, Golf, Gaming and Esports, Olympics, and more.

Whether it’s supporting Premier League football clubs to secure their next front of shirt sponsor, curating deals for brands to showcase their advertising during games televised to millions across the world, or representing the best talent in our industry, connecting sports organisations to incredible brands and partners is at the heart of heart we do.

Having been voted the No.1 most attractive sports marketing agency to work for three consecutive years, we’re incredibly proud of our culture and the people that help to nurture it. If you want to help shape the future of the sports industry, then we want to hear from you.

YOUR NEW JOB…

We’re seeking a talented Junior Designer looking for an exciting role in the Sports Marketing industry. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring our team is armed with world class, dynamic and customised sales presentation and communication materials, designed to engage, support, and help secure significant investment decisions by C suite executives of leading corporations.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join the exciting world of our UK Sales division; SPORTFIVE’s specialist, international sales unit for rightsholders, sporting stars and brands. Our clients include the NBA, NFL, globall football clubs, Premier League, English Football League, Men’s & Women’s National League, F1, INEOS Grenadiers, among others.

Please note that this is a full-time role & you must be eligible to work in the UK.

AS OUR JUNIOR DESIGNER, YOU WILL…

Support and collaborate with Creative Strategists, Senior Designers and other team members globally and in the UK Sales Division

Be involved in the creation and development of visual assets and sales presentations such as: generic rightsholder and brand presentations, customised brand Partnership sales pitches, and rightsholder asset focuses.

Collaborate closely with our sales teams to understand brand identities and translate them into dynamic and engaging visual concepts.

Work to create custom mockups, graphics, infographics, and designs that enhance the overall impact of our presentations.

Be responsible for supporting the development and design of high-quality presentation materials that effectively communicate brand identities, marketing strategies, and corporate proposals and solutions.

Extra support in concept development and storytelling.

What You’ll Bring…

High-level of proficiency in design software (such as Adobe Creative Suite) and a strong understanding of how to leverage visual design to support and enhance brand messaging.

Strong understanding of visual elements (Typography and Layout Design – demonstrating an understanding of how to compose content with compelling hierarchy & visual elements).

Ability to brainstorm creative concepts, communicate them, and translate into visuals.

Highly motivated, proactive, and genuine team player.

Appetite to learn and a willingness to be challenged.

A strong focus on creating visually compelling presentations for brands.

Strong organisational skills, ability to multi-task, work under pressure in a fast-paced environment and manage & prioritise workload.

Strong communication skills – ability to clearly identify and understand the requirements of our key stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail, consistency and accuracy.

The ability to work collaboratively with colleagues across the company both in the UK and globally.

An interest in the sports industry is desirable but not essential

Don’t fit all the criteria? Don’t worry! Our job adverts give you a flavour of what you can expect in the role, but you don’t have to tick every box. We put a lot of focus on the importance of developing our people, so if you think you’d be a great fit for us then hit apply.

What You’ll Get From Us…

As well as the opportunity to join an organisation that invests in and rewards its staff, provides an enjoyable working environment, and offers genuine responsibility and scope to shape a role and add real value, you’ll also get…

25 days annual leave + an additional gifted day over the Christmas period

Full Vitality health cover including dental, optical and mental health support

Enhanced family leave entitlements

Hybrid, flexible working model

A day off for moving house

A day off for getting married

Regular social events such as summer and Christmas parties

Life assurance at x4 annual salary

Employee Assistance Programme

