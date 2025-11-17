Offre Emploi : Senior Sales Manager // Sports Partnerships (H/F) – SPORTFIVE UK

SPORTFIVE is a global sports marketing agency that utilises the unique emotional power of sport to create and enable pioneering partnerships. We strategically and creatively connect brands, rights-holders, media platforms and fans across a multitude of sports.

Whether it’s supporting football clubs to secure their next front of shirt sponsor, curating deals for brands to showcase their advertising during games televised to millions across the world, or representing the best talent in our industry, connecting sport to incredible brands and partners is at the heart of what we do.

Want to find out more? Check out our LinkedIn and Instagram pages for an insight into what we do and what it’s like to work here.

Having recently been voted the No.1 most attractive sports marketing agency to work for by iWorkInSport, and recognised as the leading agency in professional sports and entertainment by Leaders in Sport, we’re incredibly proud of our culture and the people that help to nurture it. If you want to help shape the future of the sports industry, then we want to hear from you.

YOUR NEW JOB…

We are looking for a Senior Sales Manager with extensive Partnerships Sales experience to join our Partnerships Sales team in Altrincham, Manchester. The Partnership Sales Team work across a host of leading assets, projects and rights holders; from The England Football Association, New York Jets, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Premier League Pitchside Advertising, John Rahm, Kansas City Chiefs, Boston Celtics, Team GB and EA Sports.

The primary responsibilities of this role will include:

Generate revenue by leading an end-to-end sales process from category and prospect identification, to negotiation and deal closing.

Bringing brands and rights-holder clients together through creative and innovative partnership programmes.

Develop strong relationships with prospective new clients on a domestic and global level, via all possible customer touchpoints including phone, email, LinkedIn, networking events and meetings.

Lead sales pitches with international and domestic clients to understand objectives, build relationships and secure revenue for the business (small amount of international travel required).

Continually develop prospect lists by using macro and micro market trends, sound product knowledge and deep understanding of brand marketing to identify relevant clients, industries and geographies.

Work closely with our Sales Insight & Servicing team to prepare and lead sales pitches with international and domestic clients.

Liaise with key sports Rights Holders where required.

To be competent with sales management systems (CRM) and follow any other relevant internal reporting procedures.

Ensure strong after-sales relationship management where necessary to enhance renewal probability, and identify cross-sales/upselling potential.

What You’ll Bring…

Highly motivated senior sales professional with an extensive track record in generating sponsorship revenues.

A highly strategic and consultative sales capability.

Know-how and proven track record of using brand stories as well as complex data and insights to create robust business cases.

In-depth understanding of partnership activation, and how rights and assets can be utilised by sponsors to create engaging marketing campaigns.

Genuine Team player who is willing and able to lead by example.

Outstanding sales communication, presentation and negotiation skills, including high degree of comfort preparing and delivering high quality pitches and presentations to senior corporate decision makers.

The ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.

Don’t fit all the criteria? Don’t worry! Our job adverts give you a flavour of what you can expect in the role, but you don’t have to tick every box. We put a lot of focus on the importance of developing our people, so if you think you’d be a great fit for us then hit apply.

What You’ll Get From Us…

As well as the opportunity to join an organisation that invests in development and rewards its people, provides an enjoyable working environment, and offers genuine responsibility and scope to shape a role and add real value, you’ll also get…

25 days annual leave + an additional gifted day over the Christmas period

Full Vitality health cover including dental, optical and mental health support

Enhanced family leave entitlements

Hybrid, flexible working model (4 days in the office)

Electrice car scheme

A day off for moving house or getting married

Regular social events such as summer and Christmas parties

Life assurance at x4 annual salary

Employee Assistance Programme

Pour postuler, c’est ici.