Offre de Stage : Athlete Services Assistant – The IRONMAN Group

For our office in Nice, France we are actively looking for a highly motivated:

Athlete Services Assistant (Internship) (m/f/d)

Internship period: March to end of August 2022

As an intern at IRONMAN France SARL, you can expect a challenging, sports-related field of activity. a dynamic young team and an insight into an international company. The organization of high-class sporting events is our number one focus

Job Summary

The Athlete Services team are responsible for overseeing the entire athlete experience (including side events), from the setup

of on-line registrations, athlete queries, website management, bib allocation, athlete communication via e -mails, registration

onsite, athlete welfare, awards ceremony, and any post event procedures.

Key Responsibilities

• Support on day-to-day athlete enquiries and services, answering e-mails and phone calls for our French races.

• Coordinate Event Registration Openings.

• Updating website.

• Administration and maintenance of the online registration tool (Active) and the athlete database (CRM).

• Planning & implementing of participant accreditation onsite at Events

Supporting Athlete Service Coordinator in ensuring on site excellence

• General office administration

Your profile

Your excellent communication skills written, and verbal qualify you to work with the athlete service department. Independent working, flexibility, reliability, and the ability to work under pressure and solve problems are self-evident for you. To be part of our events guarantees you an exciting and diversified working climate where you can gain your first experiences in the field of sports and event management.

Your skills and competencies

• High level of customer service.

• Pursuing studies, ideally in administration, economy, sport, or endurance/event business.

• Language skills: French and English fluently spoken and written.

• Good communication skills

• Independent and service-oriented working style

• MS Office skills (mostly Word and Excel)

• Ability to travel and work in sport events on weekends.

Does this job description match your profile and your ideas? Then we are looking forward to reviewing your application (coverletter, resume, references) in French or in English.

Are you interested? Please apply via email : victoria.whiting@ironman.com