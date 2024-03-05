Offre de Stage : Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff – Athletico Ventures

Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship

—

About Athletico Ventures

Athletico Ventures was founded in 2020, with the aim of helping elite athletes invest in the most promising startups, alongside tier one investors, focusing on Europe, late seed to Series B.

Athletico Ventures mainly operates Athletico Ventures Collective#1, a collective investment vehicle including high-profile sports talents like Antoine Griezmann, Eric Dier, Randal Kolo Muani, Pierre Gasly, Wilfredo León Venero, Gotaga, but also tech figures (e.g.Roxanne Varza, Martin Mignot). In parallel, Athletico Ventures also syndicates additional direct investment from athletes into tech startups, on a deal by deal basis.

Since inception, Athletico Ventures has invested in more than 15 startups like Wethenew, Sorare, Oura, All Plants, Cowboy, moka.care, Scoreplay, Omada.

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic individual to join our team as an Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Intern. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in supporting various strategic initiatives (incl. enhancing our tech stack) alongside gaining exposure to investment analysis within the venture capital landscape.

Key Responsibilities:

– Investment sourcing & analysis:

– Develop the sourcing network.

– Conduct thorough market research and due diligence to evaluate potential investment opportunities.

– Prepare investment memos, pitch decks, and other materials to support decision-making processes.

– Portfolio Management:

– Monitor the performance of portfolio companies.

– Support portfolio company founders.

– Assist in preparing performance reports, updates, and presentations for limited partners.

– Operational Support:

– Collaborate with the Managing Partner to identify areas for operational improvement and efficiency gains.

– Provide general administrative support, including logistics for internal events.

– Tech Stack Enhancement:

– Evaluate our current tech stack and identify opportunities for optimization.

– Research and recommend new tools and software solutions to streamline operations and improve data management.

Qualifications:

– Currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s program, preferably in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field.

– Strong analytical skills with the ability to research, analyze data, and draw meaningful insights.

– Proficiency in technology tools and platforms, with a keen interest in optimizing tech stack for operational efficiency (low/no code environment).

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.

– Highly organized with exceptional attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

– Passion for entrepreneurship, innovation, and the startup ecosystem.

– International experience highly appreciated

– Role based in Paris

Benefits:

– Hands-on experience in venture capital, investment analysis, and operational optimization.

– Exposure to senior leadership and mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry.

– Opportunity to make a meaningful impact by enhancing our tech infrastructure and supporting strategic initiatives.

– Networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.

– Flexible schedule and potential for remote work arrangements.

– Potential for future full-time employment or recommendation for other career opportunities.

Application Process:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the internship position and relevant qualifications to arthur@athletico.vc (mail subject: “Internship application”). Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Athletico Ventures is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply.