Offre Emploi : Project Manager – Sportway

Do you want to work for a company with rapid expansion plans and a clear growth agenda geared towards sports media? At Sportway, you have an opportunity to be part of a sports-focused team that strives to provide the best service for our customers and clients.

Sportway is an AI-automated sports video and data production company that provides end-to-end, fully automated video production of live sporting events, specializing in lower-tier leagues and youth divisions.

Our goal is to bring the power of live and on-demand video streaming to organizations everywhere, ensuring that all sports, on all levels, are available to everyone.

We work closely with federations, leagues and clubs to maximize the potential of their media product.

Sportway has just entered into a long-term partnership with the French Ice Hockey Association for the production and distribution of all ice hockey in France starting the 24/25 season. We have a clear ambition to continue growing our business in France, and we are now looking for a dedicated Project Manager with experience in broadcasting and streaming who can establish our French organization and manage our projects moving forward.

Key tasks:

Lead a team of 2 – 4 persons on a daily basis

Managing the relationship with various stakeholders such as media partners, federations and leagues

Logistics and planning for installations in France together with our partners

Financial reporting and administration

Operational management of the French office

Coordination with HQ in Stockholm, Sweden

Qualifications:

Experience in the broadcasting and media sectors

Sales and/or project management experience

Well organized and used to working with internal and external resources

Used to negotiate with third-party suppliers

Knowledge in IT and broadcast

Proficient in MS Office (particularly in PowerPoint and Excel)

Minimum 5 years work experience

Ideally experience with subscription-based business models

Interest in sports and ideally with experience working with sport organisations

University degree

Communication in French and English (additional language will be looked favorably upon)

As a person, you are service-minded and can take on your own initiatives.

You understand the big picture but are not afraid of getting your hands dirty.

Always giving the best possible service comes naturally to you, and you enjoy cooperating with colleagues and customers. However, you can also work independently and be given « own » specific work assignments.

You are a problem solver who is willing to chip in where needed, and of course, a social person who can function well in a team.

Other information:

Start date: As soon as possible

Location: France

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici