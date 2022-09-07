Offre de Stage : Event Operations – Tonsser

Start Date : September / October 2022

Location : Paris (3 days at the office/2 days remote)

Type : Internship only, this is not a Student Work contract or ‘Alternance’

In 2018, we created the 1st Tonsser United team to provide an alternative journey for unsigned youth football players. Based on their performances on the Tonsser app, players can earn a selection for Tonsser United in matches against academies, showcase events and tournaments facing pro teams such as Juventus, PSG, Lyon and Fulham. Today 65% of players who have played for Tonsser United have been on trials or signed a contract with a pro club.

As we work to add more value, give visibility and provide more opportunities for youth players in France, Tonsser is looking for a Event Operations Intern to give as many opportunities to as many players as possible. Your mission is to executes events while ensuring that all logistics requirements are carried out during events within the budget and on time. The candidate (she/he) oversees & executes all events on-site tasks and reports it to the France Market Lead.

What you will be doing:

– Manage registration, travel, and housing arrangements for internal team members & external (players, clubs) attending events

– Develop & manage the execution of logistics & transportation plans

– Ensure events follow all local security, workplace safety & health regulations and other requirements (eg: Croix Rouge…)

– Develop the Event check list (including goods to order)

– Plan the run of show of the event & ensure it’s executed timely

– Manage movement & activities of volunteers & vendors

– Relay event deliverables & timelines to vendors to ensure everything is delivered on time

Availability:

The internship should start in September / October for a period of 6 months.

It is a full-time, 5 days a week position totaling 37.5 hours a week

Remuneration

It is a 6 month paid internship, this is not a Student Work contract or ‘Alternance’

Other benefits:

– Free lunch in our office in La Defense (92)

– Free football sessions with the rest of the French team each month

– Experience our Tonsser United events every 2 months

All applications must be submitted in English

Requirements

Have a good level of English and be able to communicate effectively with the team.

Be comfortable with and good at talking to multiple stakeholders be it via email, in person or on the phone

Have good organizational and planning skills

Experience (event small) in events production

Know and be familiar and have an interest in the football scene in Paris

Be a fast learner and have a facility with technology

About Tonsser

Offices in Paris, Germany and HQ in Copenhagen

Backed by international investors, top level football players and founders of companies like Spotify, Booking.com, Peakon, Vivino …

Being part of Tonsser means you’re working on something very exciting: Shaping the future of football. Through technology we’ve seen a way to impact how new talents can be empowered and discovered; we’re changing the game of football by placing the power where it belongs: in the hands of the 265 million performers of the sport. For the football players to be in control, they need their own football identity. That’s why we’ve built an app empowering football players to showcase their achievements and determine their success.

Pour postuler, rendez-vous ici