Offre de Stage : Logistics Assistant – Haute Route

LOGISTICS ASSISTANT

Born in 2010, the Haute Route cycling series offers amateur riders to live a pro cycling experience across the world’s most iconic cols. 9 events will take place across the world in 2021, and 5 in Europe, including 3 touring events.

The Haute Route’s objective is to deliver an unparalleled ‘professional’ experience for amateur cyclists. This means not only delivering first class hospitality and event management, but all the key ingredients that make up the culture and experience of professional road racing.

The Logistics Department is looking for a trainee for 7 months to work across all the European Haute Route events with a primary responsibility for supporting all Logisitcs Manager missions.

We need someone with a good level of French and English (verbal/written), and ideally Italian or German

Internship location: Paudex, Lausanne area, Switzerland

Internship duration: 7 months, from 1st April 2021 to 31th October 2021

POST DETAILS

• Working with the team managers to schedule, create and order the production of event branding,

• Supporting the team logistical arrangements including mapping for each venue,

• Full management of our equipment storage (manage and develop the inventory file, manage the maintenance of the equipment and keep a well-organized storage before and after each event),

• Management and monitoring of the stock of consumables to maintain adequate supplies,

• Support the setup, transfers and the pack up of events, including loading and unloading containers on lorries and container kit during events,

• Coordination of local support staff/runners,

• Coordination of site branding set up,

• Development of the merchandising of our events,

• Support the coordination of the catering,

• Purchase of event equipment locally,

• Working with event team during each event to deliver client/participant/guest experience to high level,

• Be part of the logistic team on site : setup of start line, finish line and event village.

This list is not exhaustive and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks as and when required.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

• Swiss national, EU national or a work permit enabling you to work in Switzerland

• You must have a full clean driving license

• International awareness, sensitivity to foreign cultures and sufficient etiquette and presence to liaise with high level sponsors

• Experience in logistics or event management would be an advantage

• Excellent analytical skills, comfortable with numbers and statistics

• A passion for sport is essential and knowledge or interest in outdoor events (cycling or running) a plus

• Great sense of humor which carries through under pressure

• Excellent organizational skills and self-motivated personality

• Ability to work to tight deadlines, cope with event pressures, and manage time effectively

• Able to take instruction and work well within a small and hard-working team

• Excellent communicator, both written and verbal, and confident in networking and liaising effectively with both internal and external parties

• An understanding of the workings of a small, dynamic company and the need to work to tight time schedules and budgets

• A working knowledge of Microsoft office packages, ideally for Macs. Knowledge in Photoshop is a plus.

• Ability and willingness to travel

DETAILS

• 1st April 2021 – 31 October 2021

• “Convention de stage” or formal agreement through your educational provider is mandatory

• You will be given a monthly allowance of 800 CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance etc)

• 10 working days holiday for a 6 month internship

• For internships of 3 months or more we will reimburse the full cost of a half fare CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on any Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland)

• Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm, but during the events or busy periods, you may be expected to work evenings and weekends

• Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current company policies

HOW TO APPLY

Your application MUST be in English, include a CV/resume, detail which intern role you are applying for, confirm your nationality/work permit status and tell us a little bit about you:

What’s the bravest thing you have ever done?

What is your proudest achievement?

What sports do you enjoy and/or clubs you are involved in?

Make sure you answer each of the questions shown above, either in writing or in a video, then simply email your application to careers-ch@hauteroute-group.com