Offre de Stage : Mass Events Sponsorship & Servicing Assistant – OC SPORT

OC Sport is a global sports marketing and events management company specializing in professional sailing and outdoor sports (running, trail running, triathlon and cycling). In the meantime, OC Sport manages competitive teams and provides consultancy to brands, host venues and other events. Our offices in France, Switzerland, the UK, form the OC Sport Group. OC Sport Outdoor Events are a growing portfolio including market leading running events as well as triathlon. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of exciting projects, and will specifically work on the Harmony Genève Marathon for Unicef and La Tour Genève Triathlon.

Job Details

Reporting directly to the Outdoor Events Sponsorship Coordinator to support various activities and develop your own skills, the role specifically includes, but is not restricted to, the following:

• Assist the sponsorship Coordinator in day-to-day sponsors servicing

• Deliver pragmatic and manageable solutions for sponsors to facilitate their activations

• Execute the delivery of commercial rights at events: on-site branding, pre-event communications, activations and closing reports

• Research on sponsors best practices and industry benchmark

• Updating key processes used by the team

• Leads generation by prospecting for new clients (sponsors, exhibitors, corporate packages, etc.)

• Lead on the exhibitor village and corporate offer

• Support the team by creating bespoke and exciting presentations, proposals and debriefings (both content and design)

• Day-to-day management of administrative tasks (tracking sponsors activity, invoicing, meeting notes, database management, etc.)

• Attend some of OC Sport’s events to assist the Team

This list is not exhaustive and you will be required to manage any reasonable tasks when required.

Personal Specification

• EU or Swiss National, or a relevant work permit

• Ability to lead relationships with sponsors and manage expectations

• Excellent organisational skills and self-motivated personality with the ability to work with tight deadlines, cope with event pressures, and manage their own time effectively

• Love of sport and outdoor events is essential!

• Excellent interpersonal and communications skills, both written and oral

• Good knowledge of sports and the sports marketing industry especially in outdoor sports (cycling and running) will be an asset

• Must have fluent English & fluent French.

• The knowledge of German language will be an asset

• Able to take instruction and work well within a small and hard-working team

• Good knowledge of computer software (Word, Excel, Keynote/Mac) etc

• Driving license mandatory

DETAILS

· Monthly allowance: 800CHF (gross – before any deductions are taken for state and federal taxes, insurance, etc.)

· Holidays: 10 working days for a 6-months internship.

· Benefits: OC Sport sponsor the full cost of a half card CFF card. The card entitles you to a 50% discount on all Swiss public transport (to qualify for a CFF card you must be living in Switzerland) .

· Office hours are between 9.00am and 6.00pm. During busy periods you may be expected to work evenings and weekends.

· Travel, accommodation and subsistence are covered for approved business travel, in line with current policies.

How to apply

Email your application (CV / cover letter) in English to careers-ch@ocsport.com

Send your application before 27th of September. Interviews will start in the beginning of October.