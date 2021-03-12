Offre Emploi : Partnership Activation Account Manager – Oklahoma City Thunder

Bring your professionalism and experience to our team, working in the exciting environment of professional sports sponsorship! As a Partnership Activation Account Manager, you will collaborate on projects to meet and exceed the expectations of our sponsors and uphold the integrity of the Thunder brand. You will provide support in the creation, development and execution of various sponsored initiatives, community relations programs and marketing events, working closely with colleagues across the organization to meet due dates.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s partnership team has a high success rate of building lasting relationships with a wide variety of successful companies. This level of excellence is due in great part to the passion, creativity and intentionality of our outstanding team of account managers.

In This Role You Will

– Understand the business goals and objectives of each of your portfolio accounts and strategically provide ideas and recommendations to grow their business

– Generate ideas for new sponsorship opportunities including but not limited to in-game elements, retail promotions, events, website and media features, signage and meaningful community relations initiatives

– Present information to sponsors and internal representatives and respond to questions from managers, clients and the members of the public

– Act as a marketing and advertising consultant to sponsor contacts to ensure effective campaigns are crafted and executed using Thunder inventory

– Collaborate closely with internal departments such as Broadcasting, Interactive Media and Marketing to drive effective and timely promotional content

– Use an established budget to ensure that promotional activations are crafted within the sponsor’s fiscal parameters

– Successfully collaborate with other Thunder departments to organize and execute special hospitality events at Chesapeake Energy Arena and other locations while adhering to budget guidelines

– Play a vital role in maintaining collateral, articles, photographs, newspaper clippings, press releases, statistics, etc. for use in preparing and presenting sponsor recaps to key decision makers during the contract renewal process

– Effectively comprehend, organize, and present syndicated research internally and externally for the benefit of partnership development

– Serve as an asset to department account executives on daily partnership proposals, implementation and maintenance

– Work Thunder game nights and other Thunder events as assigned to execute and monitor sponsor promotions and activities

– Manage and track all account history, relationship details and partnership activation details in CRM on a consistent basis

– Maintain good attendance and punctuality

– Other duties as assigned

What You’ll Bring To The Role

– Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Advertising preferred

– Minimum 5 years working in sponsorship preferred

– Experience in or general knowledge of sales tactics and client relations

– Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

– Ability to balance multiple tasks with strong attention to detail and listening skills

– Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications including PowerPoint

– Experience with Photoshop is preferred

– Bi-lingual fluency in Spanish and English highly beneficial

– Phenomenal teammate and can optimally work with many different personality types

– Strong time management and administrative skills

– Self-motivated and highly dependable with the ability to work independently or collaborate to meet department goals

Additional Details

Work schedule will include office hours as well as evenings, weekends and holidays. Physical requirements of the job may include working long shifts, lifting and carrying boxes, and working games or events that include loud crowd or background noise and flashing lights. This is a full-time, non-exempt position reporting to the Director, Corporate Partnership Activation.

We offer a positive office culture and a robust benefits package including excellent medical, dental and vision coverage, life and disability insurance, 401k with matching funds, paid downtown parking, tuition reimbursement, gym membership subsidy and much more!

The Professional Basketball Club, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, considering applicants fairly on the basis of qualifications, experience and business needs. We value diversity and support an inclusive environment for all employees.

