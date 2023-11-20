Offre Emploi : PR & Campaigns Manager – World Athletics

PR & CAMPAIGNS MANAGER

If you are a creative communicator, a commercially aware marketeer with the ability to think strategically, with experience in the sports marketing industry. If you love the sport, are stimulated by multicultural environments and excel at storytelling, come and join World Athletics and contribute to shaping the future of the most participated sport on the planet and the number one Olympic sport.

World Athletics is seeking an experienced PR and Campaigns Manager to lead on the conception and development of strategic global campaigns for World Athletics, implementing activities and initiatives which positively promote the work World Athletics does and the events it holds across the world.

The position is based at World Athletics’ Headquarters in Monaco, with occasional travel required.

General overview of the position

Reporting to and working directly with the Head of Communications, the successful candidate will oversee the development, delivery, and evaluation of targeted and creative global campaigns, with fully integrated PR strategies, across all areas of the organisation.

The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast-paced environment, be highly creative, with extensive experience of proactive story placement on a global scale and be able to bring in fresh campaign ideas to simplify and scale our global campaign strategy. You will have a passion for athletics and storytelling, as there are so many wonderful stories to be found in this sport.

You will also help support the organisation’s commercial ambitions, by working closely with the Commercial Partnerships team to identify compelling stories and develop global campaigns focused towards engaging the world’s media and attracting potential new partners.

A proven track-record in delivering effective and fully integrated global campaigns is essential, with experience in the sports marketing industry highly desirable.

The PR and Campaigns Manager will collaborate closely with the newly appointed Communications Manager, who will be their peer in the organisation.

About World Athletics

More people around the world participate in athletics than any other sport.

World Athletics is the international governing body for the sport of athletics which includes track, field, and road events. It includes six continental federations and 214 national federations, each a member of World Athletics.

World Athletics organises leading athletics competitions worldwide including World Athletics Series (WAS) events, and its flagship, the biennial World Athletics Championships. It also oversees One-Day Meeting circuits such as the World Indoor Tour, Continental Tour, Wanda Diamond League, and Road Race Label events.

World Athletics is based in Monaco, and has a staff of approximately 100 representing over 30 different nationalities. Lord Sebastian Coe was elected as World Athletics President in August 2015 and reelected in 2019 and 2023. He has since instigated a period of high-profile organisational transformation and modernisation, as well as wide-spread reforms across the sport globally.

World Athletics’ vision is “to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world”, which gives a true purpose to all people working in the organisation. They also aim at developing the whole sport – from playgrounds and parks to Olympic Podiums.

Main responsibilities:

• Lead the strategy, development, and optimisation of integrated multi-channel campaigns, to enhance the image and reputation of World Athletics and Athletics as a sport across the worldwide media, ensuring at all times that the vision and strategy of World Athletics is communicated correctly and clearly.

• Collaborate across a global network of stakeholders to define, develop, and implement integrated multi-channel campaign strategies, ensuring that our strategic goals are achieved.

• Work with staff across the organisation to support the campaign needs of multiple departments and program areas; help align messages and coordinate the release of deliverables across programmes.

• Create cutting edge and relevant campaigns aimed towards generating commercial interest across a number of partnership target sectors and demographics.

• Ensure World Athletics is relevant and in step with market trends in the creation and distribution of its campaign content including written, photographic, television, digital and radio.

• Partner with internal departments and external agencies in support of campaign asset creation and execution.

• Manage budgets with accountability for campaign return on investment (ROI).

• Evaluate data, creating C-suite reports and dashboards to provide visibility into marketing campaign results, measure campaign effectiveness, and drive strategic decision making focused on campaign optimisation.

• Clear, consistent, and frequent communication with stakeholder teams to outline strategy, tactics, goals, and performance for campaigns.

• Create and tell stories which can help promote athletics in a positive light, and have keen insight for driving innovative communication strategies that advance World Athletics’ themes and initiatives.

• Serve as an ambassador for World Athletics and uphold the Federation’s interests and integrity.

Skills and experience required:

• At least five years’ experience in the public relations industry with English as the primary communication language – other languages desirable.

• Proven experience of developing and delivering global campaigns is essential – experience within the sports marketing industry is highly desirable.

• Experience in proactive global story placement.

• An extensive understanding of global PR and marketing strategies.

• Commercially aware, with a strong understanding of how the sports partnership sector operates.

• Awareness and proficiency with current communications and marketing technologies.

• A clear, passionate, and engaging presenter; experienced in presenting to Senior Management and Boards.

• A big picture, strategic thinker able to make sound business and campaign decisions with limited supervision.

• A creative and inquisitive person who thrives on learning and developing their skills and experience.

• Exceptional organisational and prioritisation skills.

• Strong knowledge and understanding of media relations and social media platform communication.

• Experience in stakeholder relations and internal communications.

• Experience working across international territories and an excellent network of global media contacts.

• Strong project and financial management skills.

What we offer

• Comprehensive package, including medical, life insurance and income protection.

• A talented team of passionate individuals who love what they do.

• The option to work from home for one day per week.

• Development opportunities.

• Casual and inclusive atmosphere with people of diverse backgrounds, lifestyles, and nationalities.

• Wellbeing and teambuilding initiatives and activities throughout the year (travel, ski, etc.)

• Exceptional work and living environment in Monaco: sea and mountains on your doorstep, 300 days of sunshine per year and a safe and secure community.

How to apply

World Athletics is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of gender, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or belief.

To apply, candidates should send the following in English to emploi@worldathletics.org before 24 November 2023.

Letter of application highlighting your interest in the post and your relevant experience

Up to date curriculum vitae

Details of current remuneration

Names and contact details for three referees (referees will not be contacted until final interview stage)