Las Vegas GP : le « Shoey Bar » du Bellagio avec MGM Rewards

Par - Le 20 novembre 2023

A l’occasion du Grand Prix de Las Vegas disputé samedi dernier (22H heure locale), l’hôtel le Bellagio a proposé de nombreuses activations pour maximiser sa visibilité.

Parmi les dispositifs, celui du « Shoey Bar » a particulièrement été commenté et mis en avant. En association avec le programme de fidélité MGM Rewards, le Bellagio a installé un bar rendant hommage à l’une des célébrations emblématiques d’un podium de Formule 1 – et notamment celle du pilote Daniel Ricciardo (qui n’était pas associé à l’activation) – à savoir boire un coup dans une chaussure.

Dans ce bar éphémère situé à côté de la fontaine du Bellagio, les spectateurs et autres touristes ont pu déguster une boisson dans une chaussure de course de la marque Sparco créée pour l’occasion en édition limitée. 

Un « verre souvenir » d’un nouveau genre qui était en vente avec la boisson au prix de 135 dollars selon ESPN.

Eva Longoria

De son côté, Las Vegas avait également conçu des chaussures de courses collectors. Le Caesars Palace en a ainsi profité pour proposer son expérience « verre-chaussure » avec une version chausson de course violet.

