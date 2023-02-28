Offre Emploi : PR Coordinator – Sorare

PR Coordinator – Paris

Sorare is at the intersection of sports, gaming, and NFT collectibles. Through tradable digital cards, Sorare is designing a collective fantasy sports experience where you can manage your favorite players, hone your passion to earn prizes, and be part of a thriving community. Anyone, anywhere, can connect with the game on Sorare. The company’s mission is to build “the game within the game” and to give fans, players and clubs the platform to celebrate, share, and own your game.

Founded in 2018, Sorare has seen tremendous growth. The platform has a card sales volume of over $400M since January 2021 (up from $8M in sales in 2020) and now has exclusive partnerships with over 250 football (soccer) clubs, the MLB & MLBPA, and the NBA & NBPA. Sorare is trusted by a world-class team of investors including Softbank, Benchmark, Accel Partners, athletes such as Serena Williams and Kylian Mbappé, and key tech investors such as Alexis Ohania – all who believe in the future of integrating NFTs with Gameplay.

We’re looking for an ambitious and savvy self-starter – ideally with a background in sports and tech – who has a passion for gaming and entertainment to join our EMEA comms & PR team. Based in Paris, you will report to the PR & comms Lead, EMEA.

In this role you will be responsible for devising and delivering high-impact communication campaigns and strategies that support our brand, reputation and executives across EMEA. You will work closely with the PR & comms Lead, EMEA to manage our key press relationships across the region and move our local, regional and global comms narratives forward. You will manage comms initiatives, interviews and speaking opportunities covering everything from executive and product comms to deal announcements, new partnerships and stakeholder engagement with third parties.

This is a highly visible role that will involve ownership of the day-to-day communications execution in Europe. You will be expected to play a leading role in internal communications, crisis communications, public affairs and corporate social responsibility.

This position is well suited to an energetic and proactive individual who is able to function in a fast-paced organization while wearing multiple hats. It requires expertise and relationships with journalists. Experience working in-house and on the agency side is a plus.

Responsibilities

Working with the EMEA Comms & PR Lead to craft strategies, evaluate and share results.

Staying ahead of media and industry trends and crafting proactive media pitches.

Coordination and delegation with Sorare’s PR agencies on external communications activities as required

Forging relationships within Sorare’s European leadership team to uncover the unique stories, big and small, to help tell Sorare’s story to an external audience.

Helping to identify and prepare senior executives for spokesperson opportunities.

Requirements

4+ years experience in external communications & PR

Expertise in media relations strategy and execution

Strategic thinking and ability to develop innovative approaches to PR

Excellent collaborative skills, with proven ability to build strong relationships with external partners and internal stakeholders

Excellent evidence of strong written and verbal communication in English

Proven ability to successfully manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

An understanding of and interest in sports and gaming.

Experience and knowledge of tech is a big plus

Languages: French and English

Benefits

Health Care: Great medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage

Wellness Benefit: Sorare contributes to employees wellness (gym membership or ClassPass)

Commuter Benefits: Sorare contributes to the cost of your commute

Latest Tech: Sorare provides equipment such as monitors, computer, headphones, etc

At-Home Work Station: Sorare covers the cost of an at home set up

Lunch: Sorare will contribute to their employees lunch expenses

Time Off: For US employees, we offer unlimited paid time off in addition to observed company holidays. For French employees, we offer 5 weeks of paid holidays per year in addition to the national holidays

Sorare is an equal opportunity employer committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to: race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, disability status or any other basis prohibited by law.

As we are an international company, please note we speak English in the workplace. Please apply for the role with an English CV so we can process your application.

