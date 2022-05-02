Offre de Stage : Match Analysis – Hudl

As a Support Trainee, you’ll be responsible for working directly with various sports and organizations, including some who play in notable competitions such as Women’s CEV Champions League, French TOP 14 or Austrian Bundesliga. As a team, our goal is to understand our clients’ pain points and help them make the most of our solutions. This role will be based in Barcelona, Spain.

You Are

A problem solver. You love seeing the world through someone else’s eyes in order to find the best feasible solution for them. Running diagnostics to troubleshoot and resolve technical problems.

Eager. You are self-motivated, curious and keen to learn in order to help our clients achieve their goals.

A confident communicator. You shine both on the phone and via email to best relay solutions with a clear approach and a human touch. Ensuring issues, with a varying degree of technical complexity, are resolved or elevated where required.

Flexible. You show composure and resilience in a fast-paced ever-changing environment.

Multilingual. You’re fluent in English and at least in other European language, such as German or French.

You Will

Thrive on the front lines. You’ll answer calls and emails ranging from how-to questions to troubleshooting for products like Hudl, Hudl Sportscode, Wyscout or Volleymetrics. Showcasing your skills as a communicator and a trusted technological resource.

Listen. You’ll empathize with our customers and respond with creative solutions.

Help teams and athletes win. Our clients come to us to enhance their game – you’ll make sure they know how to use our products in the best way possible.

Collaborate. You’ll act as an internal advocate for evolving customer needs while teaming up with our product teams to surface customer insights.

Be adaptable. You’ll be available for our customers in their time of need, this includes game days. You will be required to work some weekends in this role.

We Will

Treat you like a full-time employee. You’re part of the team—that means you’ll have real responsibilities and the opportunity to make a big impact at Hudl. We want to hear what you think and will often ask you to weigh in on team decisions.

Supply you with tools for success. We’ve invested in our office spaces, designing them with our employees in mind. You’ll have the enriching, flexible environment and powerful hardware you need to do your job well.

Provide career growth. Our internships are a great complement to your degree. We offer year-round internship experiences with the potential to extend over the course of your educational career.

Apply here: https://grnh.se/7eed547c1us