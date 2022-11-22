Offre Emploi : Community Manager – FIA World Endurance Championship

FIA WEC COMMUNITY MANAGER JOB OFFER

The opportunity

Become the next community manager of the FIA World Endurance Championship and seize the opportunity to join the exhilarating world of motorsport to develop the WEC social media activities and its fast-growing 1.5M followers’ base with FIA WEC Digital manager.

The championship

The FIA World Endurance Championship is promoted by Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM), a subsidiary of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), in partnership with the FIA (Federation Internationale Automobile) since 2012. The championship is at the dawn of a new golden era for the sport with six renowned manufacturers set to join the grid in 2023: Ferrari, Peugeot, Toyota, Cadillac, Porsche, and Glickenhaus. They will chase the dream of winning Le Mans 24 Hours’ centenary edition as well as the highly coveted FIA World Champion title.

Key responsibilities

> Create and implement a content strategy for all the social channels (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube)

> Manage and update the content calendar

> Interact with the community and cultivate a strong sense of belonging within it

> Produce analytics reports, and use the learnings to adapt the content strategy

> Produce pre-race briefings for both video and photographers crew to ensure tailormade social content is produced

> Be able to identify the last trends and best practices to always perform better

> Foster and cultivate relationships with manufacturers & partners social media team

> Participate in team idea generation, planning and provide communication counsel to WEC communication team

> Work with the WEC Digital manager to manage social media communication on events and activities including photo shoots, activation with partners

> Be a social media newsmaker and have strong, creative ideas that can elevate endurance storytelling and beyond

Job requirements

> Minimum 3 years’ experience managing social media channels for a brand or an agency or a media.

> Strong English oral, copywriting and proofreading skills

> Basic video and graphic editing skills on Adobe CC

> Experience working in a challenging environment

> An obsession with and passion for motorsport, sport and culture

> Creative acumen

> Culturally connected

> Create powerful stories that enhance the brand’s connection with fans/ consumers

> Demonstrate tenacity and an overriding desire to deliver results

> Extensive knowledge of the French / European / global consumer social media landscape

What is LMEM offering

As part of the championship communication team, you’ll travel to every races and work at the world most famous and iconic race tracks. The FIA World Endurance Championship headquarter is located in Paris’ 16th arrondissement offering you the chance to live in the French capital.

Now is a great time to join the FIA World Endurance Championship, please send your applications (CV+portfolio) to recruitment@fiawec.com with the subject “2023 WEC Community Manager Application”.